Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Department of Justice has asked a judge to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena to return classified documents, according to a report.

Federal investigators launched a probe to see if the one-term president broke the law by taking government documents, some marked top secret, with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

Now the Justice Department has asked US District Court Judge Beryl Howell to sanction Mr Trump’s team, sources told The Washington Post on Thursday.

The judge has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, which was filed under seal, according to the newspaper.

The move by the DoJ comes after Mr Trump’s legal team said that it had hired a team to carry out searches at four locations last month, discovering two classified documents at a Florida storage facility.

Mr Trump’s team handed over those documents to the FBI and told a federal judge in Washington DC that they believe the former president has not fulfilled the subpoena.

But federal prosecutors did not agree with that and told Judge Howell that the searches had not been satisfactory, according to CNN.