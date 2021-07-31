Trump lashes out at reports he pressured DOJ to call election ‘corrupt’

Former president Donald Trump has lashed out after contemporaneous notes appeared to show that he pressured the Justice Department to call the 2020 election “corrupt.” In an email, Mr Trump accused Democrats of misrepresenting the notes.

“The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election,” Mr Trump wrote. “In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote.”

The former president then repeated his lie that the election was fraudulent, a claim that has been debunked many times.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow