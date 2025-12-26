Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump called on the Justice Department to release the names of all Democrats tied to Jeffrey Epstein as he complained of a “witch hunt” and a “Democrat inspired hoax.”

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

“When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt,” he added.

This comes after Trump shared a Christmas Day rant about the investigation into the dead sex offender, claiming he cut ties with Epstein “long before it became fashionable.” He went on to call the controversy surrounding the Epstein files a “Radical Left Witch Hunt.”

President Donald Trump called on the DOJ to release the names of Democrats tied to Jeffrey Epstein ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein...only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” he wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Trump was once friendly with Epstein, and called him a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine. But Trump has said their friendship ended before the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. The White House has also said Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for being a “creep.”

Trump has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing related to the Epstein case.

Justice Department officials admitted Wednesday that they discovered more than a million more documents “potentially” tied to Epstein’s case, which could take “a few more weeks” to release. This comes after the Trump administration’s partial release of the Epstein files on December 19, a deadline that was set by Congress.

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The administration faced swift pushback over the partial release last week, with critics noting that the documents were heavily redacted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.