Trump raises eyebrows with latest ‘creepy’ praise of Karoline Leavitt’s looks

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows Tuesday with comments made about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s physical appearance.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, during a speech that was supposed to be about the economy, Trump gushed about Leavitt’s “beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop.”

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” Trump said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great? You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face.”

“And those lips that don’t stop. Pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun,” Trump continued. “She’s got no fear, and you know why she has no fear? Because we have the right policy.”

It’s not the first time Trump, 79, has commented on his 28-year-old press secretary’s appearance — or drawn backlash from social media critics for doing so.

President Donald Trump made bizarre comments about his press secretary’s lips during a speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

And internet users were quick to pile on the president again for his comments made during Tuesday’s rally.

“Who says *** like this about a female that works for him? It’s beyond creepy and gross,” one X user wrote.

“Fairly weird thing to say about your employee/subordinate,” another added.

Another simply put, “Disgusting.”

“Trump’s speech was supposed to be about the economy buyt somehow it’s just…a weird obsession with trans people, a racist word salad, and something about Karoline Leavitt’s lips??” a commentator wrote, later adding, “Meanwhile prices aren’t getting any lower.”

Another user joked, “Somebody come get grandpa he’s getting creepy.”

Trump similarly gushed about Leavitt’s lips during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One in October.

The president was speaking with reporters after his victory lap trip to Israel and Egypt, after signing his peace deal alongside Western and Arab leaders.

Despite talking about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the presidet abruptly switched gears to comment on his press secretary’s looks.

“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked reporters, seemingly unprompted. “Should Karoline be replaced?” he followed up.

When a reporter replied, “That’s up to you, sir,” Trump noted, “It’ll never happen. That face…and those lips. They move like a machine gun, right?”

Trump made a similar comment about Leavitt’s facial features in August, telling Newsmax, “She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”