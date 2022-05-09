✕ Close GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

Former president Donald Trump complained about America’s “ugly” Navy ships while in office and said Russia’s looked better, according to leaked excerpts of former secretary of defence, Mark Esper’s soon to be released book.

Mr Esper, who was fired from his position in November 2020 following disputes with the former president, has made several startling revelations in his new book titled “A Sacred Oath,” which is set to be released on Tuesday.

According to an excerpt reported by The Hill, the former secretary of defence has written that Mr Trump on “multiple occasions” would complain that the US Navy ships “look ugly,” while the Russian and Italian ships, for example, “look nicer, sleeker, like a real ship”.

“I told the president in defence of the Navy, ‘Our ships are built to fight and win, not win beauty contests; we prize function over form,’” Mr Esper wrote.

This comes after Mr Esper revealed the former president suggested a couple of times that the US military should shoot missiles into Mexico to target the cartels.

Meanwhile, Don Jr has blamed liberals for the bombshell leak of the majority Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade.