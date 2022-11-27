✕ Close Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Donald Trump is once again being accused of antisemitism, this time for hosting a Holocaust denier for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, alongside disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West.

Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite.

Meanwhile, the rapper Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate.

At the same time, he said his host was “impressed” by Mr Fuentes’s ideas.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Availing herself of a new state law that came into effect on Thursday, Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for rape and sexual assault as well as defamation over recent comments he made calling her a “con job” and accusing her of lying about her allegations.