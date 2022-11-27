Trump news – live: Ex-ambassador to Israel slams Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
New sexual assault law in New York state has opened another door for former president’s accuser
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump
Donald Trump is once again being accused of antisemitism, this time for hosting a Holocaust denier for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, alongside disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West.
Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite.
Meanwhile, the rapper Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate.
At the same time, he said his host was “impressed” by Mr Fuentes’s ideas.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.
Availing herself of a new state law that came into effect on Thursday, Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for rape and sexual assault as well as defamation over recent comments he made calling her a “con job” and accusing her of lying about her allegations.
Trump’s ambassador to Israel on dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes: ‘Throw those bums out’
David M Friedman, ambassador to Israel in the Trump administration, has urged the former president to “throw those bums out”, with regard to Mr Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Trump adviser says Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes was a ‘f***ing nightmare’
A Donald Trump adviser has reportedly described his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a “f***ing nightmare”.
Mr Trump has attempted to distance himself from Mr Fuentes after the controversial dinner was first reported by Axios, claiming he had no idea who the Holocaust-denying far-right extremist was.
In several posts to Truth Social describing the Tuesday night dinner, Mr Trump said West showed up with three friends “whom I knew nothing about”.
Ivanka and Jared take in the World Cup
Elon Musk reiterates support for Ron DeSantis
Asked whether he would support Republican Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, Elon Musk replied: “Yes”.
Mr Musk’s tweet reiterates the tech mogul’s support for the Florida governor, after Mr Musk said back in June that he would support Mr DeSantis if the Republican does run for president in the next cycle.
California governor Newsom says he won’t challenge Biden in 2024
California governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2024 Democratic contender, has told the White House that he would not challenge Joe Biden for the presidency if the sitting president runs for reelection.
“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” Mr Newsom told Politico of his signalling to the current administration.
Trump-backed Arizona candidate still won’t conceded
Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede.
Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election.
But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory.
“All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”
Eric Garcia has the details.
Outgoing Arizona governor congratulates Katie Hobbs– as Kari Lake refuses to concede
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has accused Arizona election officials of rigging the race.
The most direct criminal lawsuit yet against Donald Trump
Author E Jean Carroll has filed a new lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of raping her in the late 1990s, availing herself of a new state law that allows sexual abuse survivors the chance to file a claim after the statute of limitations has expired.
Ms Carroll is already suing Mr Trump for defamation over his previous claims that she is lying about her allegation, but her new case points to subsequent accusations he levelled more recently in social media posts calling her a “con job”.
The former president has long denied all the allegations against him, and has fought for years to stop Ms Carroll’s case being heard in court.
Ms Carroll claims Mr Trump raped her when the two met in Bergdorf Goodman on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, where she alleges he pushed her against a wall, pulled her tights down and forced himself on her.
Andrew Naughtie reporting.
Donald Trump has a very aggressive Thanksgiving message
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.
“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.
Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s ‘Star’ witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”
“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but didn’t, should pay us a fortune in damages,” Mr Trump added, attacking the Mazars Group, which used to handle the accounting for his organisation.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the details.
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
‘The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought’
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter
Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.
The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.
In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.
“Why don’t you call me up or get ahold of me? I’ve tried to get a hold of you many, many times now,” claims Mr Lindell in the clip. “I was banned from twitter because I had the evidence to save this country and overturn an election.”
Read John Bowden’s full story from Washington.
Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to call him and reverse Twitter ban
MyPillow CEO was permanently banned for attempting to evade a temporary suspension
Trump was ‘impressed’ with Holocaust denier dinner guest, Kanye claims
Kanye West has said Donald Trump is really impressed with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, following his visit to meet the one-time president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video on Twitter.
Ye began by saying the former president was perturbed about being asked to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.
“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.
“I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard,” the rapper said.
Shweta Sharma has more.
Kanye West says Trump is ‘really impressed’ with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
West says Trump screamed at him and insulted Kim Kardashian
