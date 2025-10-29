Trump ‘sad’ as he concedes the Constitution is ‘pretty clear’ on running for a third term: Live updates

Trump expects a 'big step' in talks with China's Xi Jinping which may roll back tariffs for a crackdown on fentanyl

Donald Trump admitted to reporters during his visit to South Korea that he is “sad” about not being able to run for an unconstitutional third term, while a government shutdown drags on in Washington.

Still, the president managed to slip in a subtle brag, while lamenting the news, as he claimed to have the “highest numbers that I’ve ever had.”

Previously, Trump has said that he would “love” to have a third term in office and even sold “Trump 2028” hats on his website.

His dreams of another four years in the Oval Office were quashed by his own party, though, after Speaker Mike Johnson said that he does not “see the path” for a third term.

Trump is scheduled to meet with the South Korean President in Gyeongju before sitting down with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The U.S. president is hoping to use the talks to thaw tensions between America and China which were enflamed by Trump’s massive tariff hike earlier this year.

His visit has been overshadowed by missile tests by North Korea, despite Trump spending much of his first term trying to get Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearizing his country.