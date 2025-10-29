Trump ‘sad’ as he concedes the Constitution is ‘pretty clear’ on running for a third term: Live updates
In a show of military force hours before Trump’s arrival, North Korea launched sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters
Donald Trump admitted to reporters during his visit to South Korea that he is “sad” about not being able to run for an unconstitutional third term, while a government shutdown drags on in Washington.
Still, the president managed to slip in a subtle brag, while lamenting the news, as he claimed to have the “highest numbers that I’ve ever had.”
Previously, Trump has said that he would “love” to have a third term in office and even sold “Trump 2028” hats on his website.
His dreams of another four years in the Oval Office were quashed by his own party, though, after Speaker Mike Johnson said that he does not “see the path” for a third term.
Trump is scheduled to meet with the South Korean President in Gyeongju before sitting down with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
The U.S. president is hoping to use the talks to thaw tensions between America and China which were enflamed by Trump’s massive tariff hike earlier this year.
His visit has been overshadowed by missile tests by North Korea, despite Trump spending much of his first term trying to get Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearizing his country.
Pete Buttigieg tops poll for the Democrats' presidential nominee
Pete Buttigieg could be the Democrats’ next presidential nominee, according to a bombshell poll by the University of New Hampshire.
The survey put the former Transportation Secretary at 19 percent, with California Governor Gavin Newsom coming in second place with 15 points.
Meanwhile, New York firebrand Alexandria Ocasio Cortez came in third place with 14 percent.
On the Republican side of the aisle, JD Vance comfortably topped the poll with a staggering 51 percent.
Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley came in with just 9 percent.
Trump laments being unable to run for unconstitutional third term
Trump has seemingly given up on running for an unconstitutional third term, despite previously saying that he would “love” to do it.
He says that the news is a “sad thing” and went on to brag about having the “highest numbers that I've ever had.”
Meanwhile, YouGov Public Relations Lead Allen Houston told Newsweek that the president’s poll numbers have plummeted.
"This is the lowest net approval Trump has received in any Economist/YouGov Poll in Trump's second term, and lower than all but one poll in his first term,” he said.
China foreign ministry confirms Trump-Xi meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the South Korean city of Busan on 30 October, China’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
“They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest,” the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea appeals to Trump's love of gold with golden dessert
During his lunch with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump was given a glamorous “gold-themed dessert” in a reference to his infamous love for golden furniture, jewelry and decorations.
The luxurious dish was meant to symbolize “the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and prosperity,” according to the South Korean president’s office.
The meal featured golden-enrusted brownies and tangerines and had the word “PEACE” spelt out on the plate.
The statement from Lee’s office added that the dish celebrated “a golden era of the Korea-US alliance.”
Judge extends ban on Trump firing federal officials during shutdown
A federal judge extended a ban on the president firing government employees during the government shutdown yesterday.
Previously, Trump had suggested that he will slash what he calls “Democrat Agencies” before Judge Susan Illston ruled in favor of the labor unions who filed a lawsuit against the president.
“Today’s ruling is another victory for federal workers and our ongoing efforts to protect their jobs from an administration hellbent on illegally firing them,” AFSCME President Lee Saunders said in a statement.
White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought had previously said that the Trump administration were planning to axe as many as 10,000 federal jobs before the judge’s ruling.
40 million Americans could go without food stamps because of the government shutdown
Funding for SNAP could run out by Saturday, leaving 40 million Americans without state support to buy groceries.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by one in every eight Americans. The amount of money allocated for the scheme is normally determined in a spending bill by Congress, which has been unable to agree on a budget for nearly four weeks.
Now, Democratic state officials are suing the government to unlock emergency SNAP funds.
The lawsuit was filed by 22 states and the District of Columbia, as well as three governors. Democrats hope it will allow them to use a federal contingency fund worth around $5 billion.
South Korean president hopes Trump will allow Seoul to use fuel for nuclear-powered submarines
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he hoped U.S. President Donald Trump would allow Seoul to use fuel for nuclear-powered submarines, a long-standing request Washington has resisted.
“We don't mean to build nuclear-armed submarines, but because diesel submarines are less capable of submerged navigation, there are restrictions on tracking North Korean or Chinese submarines,” Lee told Trump during talks.
“So if you allow us to supply fuel... if we build several submarines equipped with conventional weapons... the U.S. military's burden could be significantly reduced.”
Previous South Korean presidents have also expressed interest in developing nuclear-powered submarines, but Washington has opposed the move for decades.
Trump has previously ruled out a backdoor plot to becoming president again
Trump told reporters on Monday that he has ruled out running for the vice presidency in 2028.
If he won the VP job, some lawmakers say that he could become president once again - should his running mate resign from the presidency.
However, Trump confessed that a backdoor scheme like that was too “cute.”
“You’d be allowed to do that, but I wouldn’t do that,” he said.
Trump gifted crown by South Korean PM
Trump has become the first American leader to ever receive the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea's highest honor.
In an ironic twist following the No King’s protests in America, Trump was then gifted gifted a replica of the largest crown in Korea’s Silla-era.
However, he did not try to put the crown on while speaking with the South Korean PM.
Still, Trump admitted that he wanted to wear the crown.
“I'd like to wear it right now,” Trump joked. “I will cherish it.”
Trump brushes off North Korea missile test as he arrives in South Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump began the final leg of his Asia tour in South Korea, aiming to strike a trade truce with China and finalize a tariff deal with Seoul.
Arriving just after a North Korean missile test, Trump brushed off the provocation, saying he was focused on talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump hopes to cut U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in return for China curbing fentanyl chemical exports.
With South Korea, progress has stalled on a $350bn U.S. investment pledge, though both sides say a deal is close.
