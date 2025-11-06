Trump launch of cheaper weight-loss drugs cut short after health executive collapses in Oval Office: Live updates
Trump said GLP-1s would be available on his website TrumpRx which is set to launch next year
President Donald Trump’s Oval Office press conference on lowering the cost of weight-loss drugs was interrupted when a pharmaceutical executive passed out.
The businessman, tentatively identified as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay, was seen falling to the floor near where Trump was standing.
“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that the event would “resume shortly.”
Earlier during the press conference, Trump announced that the maker of weight-loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound will offer it’s popular GLP-1 for as little as $149 per month on TrumpRx as part of a deal to make the popular drugs more accessible.
The announcement comes on the heels of an Election Night where Democrats swept local races amid a tense government shutdown where they’re fighting to make healthcare more affordable for millions of Americans.
Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, and Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, join other pharmaceutical companies in offering their drugs directly to consumers for a discounted price on the government website set to launch next year.
Photos show company executive collapsing during Oval Office press conference
Press conference to 'resume shortly' after company executive fainted, White House says
The Oval Office press conference on weight-loss medications will “resume shortly,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced after a businessman collapsed while standing behind President Trump.
“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” Leavitt said.
Dr Oz says he's hoping for 'Trump babies' by midterms thanks to fertility drugs
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during the GLP-1 press conference Thursday that he was hoping the reduction in fertility drugs would lose to “lots of Trump babies.”
"We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms,” Dr. Oz said.
White House cuts video feed to Trump's weight loss drug event after attendee collapses
Camera feed to the White House’s GLP-1 event was cut short after an event attendee passed out on the ground.
Americans will lose ‘125 million pounds’ by next year: Kennedy
Kennedy asserted that the Trump administration’s deal with drugmakers to make GLP-1s more affordable will allow Americans to lose “125 million pounds” by this time next year.
Kennedy praises Trump for making GLP-1s affordable
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised President Donald Trump for making GLP-1s such as Zepbound and Wegovy more affordable to people.
“Obesity is a disease of poverty. Overwhelming and these drug have only been available for people who have wealth,” Kennedy said.
Trump asks cabinet members if they're 'on' weight-loss GLP-1s
While announcing a new deal for GLP-1s, President Donald Trump jokingly asked his cabinet members and staff if they were on the popular weight-loss drugs.
“You taking any of this stuff, Howard?” Trump asked Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, leading to laughter.
Lutnick responded, “Not yet.”
“Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it,” Trump added speaking of his CMS Administrator.
“And we have Steve, where’s Steve? Head of public relations for the White House – he’s taking it,” Trump said.
Trump announces deal with drug makers to make weight-loss medications more affordable.
The Trump administration has reached a deal with two drug makers to lower prices of popular GLP-1 diabetes medications for Americans on Medicare and Medicaid as well as for those who purchase the drugs on the administration’s forthcoming TrumpRx web site.
The deal will also see Medicare and Medicaid expand coverage for the medications to permit Americans with certain medical conditions or a Body Mass Index above certain thresholds to receive the injections as treatments for obesity and other serious maladies.
It’s the latest in a series of announcements by drug companies that have capitulated to Trump’s demand that they offer their products on a “most-favored nation” pricing plan, bringing the cost Americans pay for their drugs down to a level on par with countries that pay lower prices through their single-payer health care systems.
Live now: Trump makes 'major announcement' related to weight-loss drugs
