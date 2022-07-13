Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows will be targeted by prosecutors, report says

‘Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble’

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:10
Comments
Jan 6: Mick Mulvaney says Mark Meadows was incompetent and had 'nervous breakdown'

People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.

According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

“Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one attorney close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.

Recommended

Another attorney who currently advises Mr Trump predicted that Mr Meadows will “get pulverised” by the Justice Department.

“Based on talking to [Meadows in the past, it felt like] he doesn’t actually believe any of this [election-theft] stuff, or at least not most of it. He was obviously just trying to perform for Trump, and now he’s maybe screwed himself completely,” said the lawyer, who called the development “really sad”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in