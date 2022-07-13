People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.

According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

“Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one attorney close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.

Another attorney who currently advises Mr Trump predicted that Mr Meadows will “get pulverised” by the Justice Department.

“Based on talking to [Meadows in the past, it felt like] he doesn’t actually believe any of this [election-theft] stuff, or at least not most of it. He was obviously just trying to perform for Trump, and now he’s maybe screwed himself completely,” said the lawyer, who called the development “really sad”.