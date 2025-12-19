Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump media company, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, will be swallowed up in a merger after posting massive revenue losses and a dismal stock market performance.

Trump Media's primary product was Truth Social, a social media platform which operates in a similar way to X and is used intensely by the president. Trump commissioned the site after he was banned from X for his posts during the Capitol riot in 2021.

The company is listed under the "DJT" ticker name, and has only generated $3.7 million in revenue for the last year, according to Bloomberg. It posted an operating loss of $186.1 million.

It's stock price isn't doing much better. Shares in Trump Media fell 69 percent in 2025.

On Thursday, the company agreed to merge with TAE Technologies Inc — a fusion energy company — with both companies having a 50 percent stake in the new company.

open image in gallery The company that owns US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social media firm is to merge with Google-backed TAE technologies, marking the latest failure of a Trump-branded venture. ( Alamy/PA )

“Investors who put their faith in Donald Trump's publicly traded media and technology company are among the biggest losers in a stock market that rallied from Amsterdam to Sydney this year,” Bloobmerg’s editor in chief emeritus Matthew Winkler wrote.

“Thirty-five years after his debt-laden Taj Mahal casino was placed in bankruptcy - the first of six such failures by the current President of the United States that included other Atlantic City properties, New York’s Plaza Hotel and Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc. - Trump's latest washout is something called Trump Media & Technology Group Corp,” he added.

As Winkler references, the end of Trump Media as a viable standalone business is just the latest in a long line of failed ventures undertaken by Trump and his family.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto startup run by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. was planning to merge with Alt5 Sigma Corp, a Canadian digital asset treasury company, but that plan appears to be in jeopardy. WLF's token values have dipped by 50 percent, and Alt5 Sigma's stock shares have dropped by 86 percent since August when the merger was announced.

Trump University, an unaccredited business-focused school launched by Trump in 2005, was sued by students who alleged fraud and deceptive practices. The school paid a $25 million settlement in 2017 and shut down.

As Winkler mentions, Trump casinos did not fare much better. Trump Taj Mahal — his attempt at a Caesar’s palace in Atlantic City — filed for bankruptcy multiple times before eventually closing in 2016.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. The venture closed in 2016 after four bankuptcies ( AP )

In 2007, Trump tried his hand at the luxury food game by launching his Trump Steaks brand. The steaks were sold in The Sharper Image catalogue and on the QVC shopping network — both not known for their food offerings — and failed to find a customer base. Reviews of the steaks themselves were mixed. Jerry Levin, the CEO of the Sharper Image, told ThinkProgress that they had "literally sold almost no steaks" and dropped the product two months after its debut.

The steak brand effectively shut down two months after it launched.

There are others, such as a vodka bearing Trump’s name which launched in 2006. It failed and went out of business in 2011. There was also the Trump airline shuttle service — Trump Shuttle — in 1989. It failed three years after its launch.

“Trump was twice swept into office on the perception that government had become broken, unable to solve problems and improve the lives of everyday Americans. Trump pounced on those frustrations, declaring that only a businessman could fix what ails America,” Winkler says.

He added: “Even if true, why not a businessman with a proven history of success for all stakeholders rather than self-enrichment at the expense of others?”

Winkler also points out that in the past 24 months, the president’s net worth has doubled to around $6 billion.