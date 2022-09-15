Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments.

The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who this week announced a new range of digital and real brass festive ornaments.

“Really beautiful (the ornaments, I mean!),” wrote Mr Trump, in a surprisingly flirtatious message about his wife’s ornaments and corresponding digital tokens, or Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The former first lady said she was “filled with hope” and is “inspired by the American experience and spirit” as she launched the line this week. She said in an interview with Fox News: “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”

One ornament called “The Christmas Star” features a golden star shaped ornament priced at $45 on MelaniaTrump.com, and which comes with a corresponding NFT.

“My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the Star embodies this spirit,” she says in a product description. “My hope is for families across the world to use The Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations, and values as we enter the new year. This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential.”

Six more ornaments and corresponding NFTS are available to buy through a company called USA Memorabilia, who Ms Trump has routinely promoted on her Twitter account since leaving office.

Her exact link to the NFT business remains unclear, however.

Ms Trump has previously made headlines over her approach to Christmas celebrations at the White House, which she allegedly expressed displeasure for amid criticism of her husband’s policy to separate children from their parents at the southern border with Mexico in 2018.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff,” Ms Trump was reported as saying in 2018, according to a former close friend and aide, and CNN. “That you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

One of the Christmas ornaments also features the name of her “Be Best” campaign to promote child physical and mental health. A portion of the proceeds from her sales will go towards the charity, reports said.