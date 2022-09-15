Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles

Former first lady continues NFT promotion with festive series

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 15 September 2022 19:24
Comments

Related video: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Melania Trumps Christmas decorations in spoof video

Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments.

The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who this week announced a new range of digital and real brass festive ornaments.

“Really beautiful (the ornaments, I mean!),” wrote Mr Trump, in a surprisingly flirtatious message about his wife’s ornaments and corresponding digital tokens, or Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The former first lady said she was “filled with hope” and is “inspired by the American experience and spirit” as she launched the line this week. She said in an interview with Fox News: “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”

Recommended

One ornament called “The Christmas Star” features a golden star shaped ornament priced at $45 on MelaniaTrump.com, and which comes with a corresponding NFT.

“My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the Star embodies this spirit,” she says in a product description. “My hope is for families across the world to use The Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations, and values as we enter the new year. This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential.”

Six more ornaments and corresponding NFTS are available to buy through a company called USA Memorabilia, who Ms Trump has routinely promoted on her Twitter account since leaving office.

Her exact link to the NFT business remains unclear, however. 

Ms Trump has previously made headlines over her approach to Christmas celebrations at the White House, which she allegedly expressed displeasure for amid criticism of her husband’s policy to separate children from their parents at the southern border with Mexico in 2018.

Recommended

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff,” Ms Trump was reported as saying in 2018, according to a former close friend and aide, and CNN. “That you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

One of the Christmas ornaments also features the name of her “Be Best” campaign to promote child physical and mental health. A portion of the proceeds from her sales will go towards the charity, reports said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in