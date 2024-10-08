Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The night Donald Trump met his future wife Melania at a club in New York City, he was on a date with a different woman, the former First Lady has revealed.

In her self-titled memoir Melania recounted that in September 1998, a then-52-year-old Trump introduced himself to her, then 28, at the infamous Kit Kat Klub during Fashion Week.

Melania said Trump was with “an attractive blonde woman” but his eyes were “filled with curiosity and interest” after spotting his future wife in the VIP section.

“He was accompanied by a beautiful date, so I initially dismissed our conversation as mere pleasantries exchanged at an industry event,” Melania wrote.

The couple first met 26 years ago ( AP )

But after Trump’s date left for a moment he asked for Melania’s phone number –a request she initially declined. Instead, she asked for his number which he gave her.

“I tucked the card into my clutch before his date returned to the table,” Melania explained. Days later, Melania called Trump and the two went on their first of many dates.

The vignette of their meeting depicts Trump as a wealthy, well-known businessman who sought younger women to date for entertainment and celebrity status. But Melania steers clear of accusations or judgment.

She doesn’t give any details about who the blonde woman was or what her relationship with Trump was nor does she make any assumptions about his intentions in asking for her phone number.

Melania Trump’s new memoir ‘Melania’ was published on October 8 ( EPA )

Melania says she was “captivated” by Trump’s “charm and easygoing nature” and describes falling in love with a caring man who called her personal doctors to ensure she was healthy.

The former First Lady does not fully open the door for readers but she offers small windows into her life with Trump – dancing to Elton John in their living room, cooking dinner for him and excitedly telling him “You are going to be a daddy”.

In around 180 pages, she gives readers somewhat of an inside look at her notoriously private life. But notably, Melania does not delve into the messier parts of her relationship with Trump, like the resurfacing of the alleged affair he had with Stormy Daniels while Melania was pregnant.