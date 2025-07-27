Trump posts meme of himself and JD Vance chasing Obama in OJ’s white Bronco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s latest meme post sees him and JD Vance chasing former president Barack Obama, who is driving a white Ford Bronco, down a Los Angeles freeway in police cars.

The image is a recreation of a famous shot of OJ Simpson’s evasion of police in 1994. Obama’s face is superimposed over that of the retired NFL star, who was accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend.

Simpson was later controversially acquitted of the alleged murders following the “trial of the century.”

The faces of the president and his deputy are seen in cop cars trailing the vehicle, though while the image of Trump is normal, Vance is depicted as bloated and scraggly — recalling a recent infamous meme of the vice president.

Vance appeared unfazed by the meme, reposting the image on X with a crying laughing emoji.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s latest meme post sees him and JD Vance chasing former president Barack Obama, who is driving a white Ford Bronco, down a Los Angeles freeway in police cars ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

Exactly what parallel Trump was trying to draw with the meme is unclear, but the post appears to be his latest attack against the former president as part of a wider attempt to shift the focus of the media narrative and fallout over the so-called “Epstein files” back to his Democratic predecessors.

In recent weeks, the president and other members of his administration have returned to the “Russiagate” investigation as an apparent diversion for ongoing interest in financier Jeffrey Epstein and demands from Republicans and Democrats alike to release materials associated with investigations into the convicted sex offender, who died in his jail cell after he was charged with trafficking minors.

On Wednesday, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard called investigations into Trump’s 2016 campaign a years-long “coup” orchestrated by Obama, something that the former president dismissively rejected in a rare statement this week.

“There is irrefutable evidence that detailed how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Gabbard claimed.

open image in gallery Tulsi Gabbard has accused Obama of ‘treason’ following her office’s reports that seek to undermine the conclusion of intelligence agencies during the former president’s administration that Russia favored Trump’s election in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Trump also doubled down on the claims on Friday, angrily instructing that “people should really focus on how well the country is doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup.”

The president previously posted an AI video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office and later put in jail.

The president has vehemently denied that he was told his name is in the files following a report in The Wall Street Journal alleging Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump he was in them in May, weeks after she told Fox News the files were “sitting on my desk to review.”

Trump has also claimed the Epstein case was “made up” by former FBI director James Comey, Obama, and former president Joe Biden, despite Epstein being federally charged and imprisoned during Trump’s first administration.