Trump posts meme of himself and JD Vance chasing Obama in OJ’s white Bronco
The image is a recreation of a famous shot of the former NFL star’s evasion of police in 1994
Donald Trump’s latest meme post sees him and JD Vance chasing former president Barack Obama, who is driving a white Ford Bronco, down a Los Angeles freeway in police cars.
The image is a recreation of a famous shot of OJ Simpson’s evasion of police in 1994. Obama’s face is superimposed over that of the retired NFL star, who was accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend.
Simpson was later controversially acquitted of the alleged murders following the “trial of the century.”
The faces of the president and his deputy are seen in cop cars trailing the vehicle, though while the image of Trump is normal, Vance is depicted as bloated and scraggly — recalling a recent infamous meme of the vice president.
Vance appeared unfazed by the meme, reposting the image on X with a crying laughing emoji.
Exactly what parallel Trump was trying to draw with the meme is unclear, but the post appears to be his latest attack against the former president as part of a wider attempt to shift the focus of the media narrative and fallout over the so-called “Epstein files” back to his Democratic predecessors.
In recent weeks, the president and other members of his administration have returned to the “Russiagate” investigation as an apparent diversion for ongoing interest in financier Jeffrey Epstein and demands from Republicans and Democrats alike to release materials associated with investigations into the convicted sex offender, who died in his jail cell after he was charged with trafficking minors.
On Wednesday, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard called investigations into Trump’s 2016 campaign a years-long “coup” orchestrated by Obama, something that the former president dismissively rejected in a rare statement this week.
“There is irrefutable evidence that detailed how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Gabbard claimed.
Trump also doubled down on the claims on Friday, angrily instructing that “people should really focus on how well the country is doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup.”
The president previously posted an AI video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office and later put in jail.
The president has vehemently denied that he was told his name is in the files following a report in The Wall Street Journal alleging Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump he was in them in May, weeks after she told Fox News the files were “sitting on my desk to review.”
Trump has also claimed the Epstein case was “made up” by former FBI director James Comey, Obama, and former president Joe Biden, despite Epstein being federally charged and imprisoned during Trump’s first administration.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments