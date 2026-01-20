Trump gets thunderous reception at Miami vs Indiana football championship game

Trump gets thunderous reception at Miami vs Indiana college football championship game with Ivanka and granddaughter Kai
The crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium roared as Trump waved during The Star-Spangled Banner
President Donald Trump, accompanied by his eldest daughter Ivanka and granddaughter Kai, got a thunderous reception at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Monday night.
The crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium roared as Trump waved during The Star-Spangled Banner before the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers kicked off the championship game.
Ivanka, wearing an all-black outfit and sunglasses, placed her hand on her heart as the Trumps stood for the national anthem.
Kai, the daughter of the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., had her arm in a sling. Earlier this month, Kai, who made her debut in the Ladies Professional Golf Association last November, revealed on social media that she underwent surgery to repair wrist injuries.
Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, and their two sons Joseph Frederick and Theo James were also reportedly at the game, as was Kai’s mom Vanessa.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also filmed on the sidelines of the Miami Hurricanes’ field.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks