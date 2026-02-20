Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is in control of a large sum of cash as the November midterm elections approach, but some Republicans are concerned he’ll be reluctant to spend it, according to a new report.

Trump’s allies have estimated that he controls a political war chest of about $1.4 billion, Puck News reports. This apparent total doesn’t include the millions Trump has raised for other projects, including the White House ballroom and his presidential library, according to the outlet.

This comes after Trump bragged in August that he had raised “in excess of $1.5 billion” since the 2024 election.

Now, some Republicans are worried Trump won’t be willing to spend enough on key midterm races to make a difference, according to Puck News. An unnamed Republican Senator told the outlet: “He’ll never spend all that money, because history tells us that.”

open image in gallery Trump speaks at a rally in Clive, Iowa, in January ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The president’s allies estimate he controls a war chest of about $1.4 billion, a new report says ( Getty Images )

Given that Trump isn’t running for reelection, some are questioning where the cash might go.

“I think a lot of people are asking, ‘What is it all for?’” Saurav Ghosh, the federal campaign finance reform director at the Campaign Legal Center, told the Associated Press.

The funds could help Trump influence the midterms, and even the 2028 presidential race, the AP reports. Sources close to the president have insisted he’s eager to help Republicans, though he has appeared reluctant to spend on other people’s races in the past, according to the outlet.

Trump’s team appears to be making a plan for which races he may focus on.

Key advisers — including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair and former campaign manager Chris LaCivita — have helped review midterm races to determine how the president might engage in them, Puck News reports.

open image in gallery Trump’s war chest could influence the midterms and even the 2028 presidential election ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The results of this year’s midterms could significantly impact Trump’s legislative agenda. The president has even warned he could be “impeached” if Republicans lose too many seats.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be, I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached,” Trump told Republican lawmakers at an event last month.

The president’s party typically loses ground in midterm elections, historical trends have shown. While Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, they hold only a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Midterms are still months away, but current surveys suggest congressional Democrats have a modest advantage over Republicans, according to The New York Times’ 2026 polling aggregator.