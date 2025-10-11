Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that military service members will receive their paychecks during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to utilize "all available funds" to ensure troops are compensated, citing his authority as Commander in Chief in making this decision.

Hegseth reacted to the news on X, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s announcement and writing, “President Trump delivers for the troops.”

The shutdown, starting October 1, furloughed many federal workers, while active-duty military faced potential missed paychecks despite being required to work.

Trump’s announcement that Hegseth could use “identified funds” to pay troops ensures that they received their scheduled pay on October 15.

President Donald Trump shared Saturday on Truth Social that his administration found funds to pay troops during the government shutdown ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The source of the funds to cover military pay has not been publicly disclosed.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The Department of Defense received nearly $160 billion in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law in July, which may be leveraged to continue operations during the shutdown. However, the administration has not specified whether these funds are being used for payroll purposes.

As the shutdown extends into its third week, about 750,000 federal workers remain furloughed. While Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they lack the votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, leaving the government closed and negotiations stalled.

Democrats are demanding the continuation of health insurance subsidies as part of any agreement to reopen the government.

Earlier legislative efforts to protect military pay during shutdowns lacked support, with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune showing little interest in new proposals. They argue that Democrats are blocking a broader GOP-led bill that would also ensure military compensation.

The shutdown continues with no clear resolution in sight.