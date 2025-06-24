Trump’s strikes on Iran could upend delicate plans for NATO summit deal on defense spending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Tuesday, two major diplomatic happenings will get underway: the start of a NATO summit in the Netherlands, which President Donald Trump is expected to attend, and the reported beginning of a ceasefire ending the hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The president’s decision to unilaterally intervene in the latter could drastically change the former, European officials and commentators suggest.

“Of course, the news about Iran is at this moment, grabbing all the headlines,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters on Monday.

NATO leaders had hoped the two-day summit would be short, sweet, and concrete, producing a commitment from the 32 member nations to spend five percent of their GDP on defense, a figure high enough to reverse what Trump sees as decades of Europe freeloading on American defense largesse, reenergizing US interest in the transatlantic alliance after Trump once suggested the US might do its “own thing” if its allies didn’t invest more.

Planners for the event reportedly sought to appeal to Trump by throwing a lavish dinner at the Dutch king’s palace and tiptoeing around the role of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has diverged from NATO allies on issues such as defense spending and the Iran crisis in days ahead of Tuesday’s summit in the Netherlands ( Getty Images )

As the war between Israel and Iran intensified, Trump seemed to be charting a different course from his allies on a number of issues.

The US operation to launch strikes on multiple Iranian facilities was underway on Friday even as European diplomats attempted to negotiate with Tehran in Geneva over the war and Iran’s supplying of drones to Russia.

The 15-ton US bunker buster bombs that hit Iran’s nuclear site at Fordow were another reminder of the vast distance on the Iran issue between Europe and the US, which pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal during Trump’s first term.

The same day as Europe was attempting in vain to stall further hostilities with Iran, Trump suggested the US might not need to hit the five percent defense spending target.

“I don’t think we should, but I think they should,” Trump said of European nations.

The stance, after months of American tariffs on European nations and quickly eroding support for Ukraine, left some European observers alarmed over what Trump may do if he attends the summit.

“Our American ally has became so elusive and hostile that no one dares to imagine how this NATO summit will unfold,” columnist Sylvie Kauffmann wrote in the French newspaper Le Monde.

Trump is not the only wildcard at the summit.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned in a letter to Rutte that his country “cannot commit to a specific spending target in terms of GDP.”

On Monday, Rutte fired back, insisting NATO members don’t have the option for “opt-out” provisions or “side deals.”

“The fact is that Spain thinks they can achieve those targets on a percentage of 2.1 percent,” Rutte said. “NATO is absolutely convinced Spain will have to spend 3.5%, to get there.”