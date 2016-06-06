Trump live: President orders reopening of Alcatraz prison and attacks ‘radicalized judges’ on deportations
Donald Trump insists notorious San Francisco penitentiary should be revived as he ramps up his moves to deport illegal immigrants
President Donald Trump has ordered the reopening of the infamous Alcatraz island prison offshore from San Francisco, California.
The jail once housed the Chicago mobster Al Capone but closed in 1963 and is now a tourist attraction.
“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering,” the Republican wrote.
“When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
The president insisted the step was necessary in order to ensure Americans “will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our country illegally.”
Trump unveiled his plan after voicing frustration on Sunday with the legal system holding up his efforts to deport suspected illegal immigrants by insisting on due process being followed.
“So many of these radicalized judges, they want to have trials for every single person in our country illegally,” he complained.
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on foreign films: ‘The movie industry in America is dying’
The president, who was famously critical of the dark South Korean satire Parasite winning Best Picture win at the Oscars in 2020, is now saying that foreign cinema poses an existential threat to Hollywood and will be heavily tariffed in retaliation.
“The movie industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
“Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.
“This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!
“Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”
Here’s more from Kevin EG Perry.
In pictures: Alcatraz, the historic island jail Trump is planning to reopen
Here’s a look at the San Francisco penitentiary the president hopes to make great again.
Watch: Trump bemoans ‘radicalized judges’ holding up deportation push
On his return to the White House last night, after another weekend on the links in Palm Beach, Florida, the president had this to say about his frustrations with America’s legal system holding up his efforts to remove suspected illegal immigrants by insisting on pesky due process.
Trump’s Alcatraz proposal is ‘not a serious one’, says Nancy Pelosi
The former House speaker, a San Francisco resident, has dismissed the president’s plan to reopen the storied federal penitentiary turned local tourist hot spot as fundamentally unserious.
Kelly Rissman reports.
