Jan 6 hearing - live: Criminal referrals against Trump announced and ethics charges for GOP lawmakers
Jan 6 committee showcases Trump’s inaction and danger Mike Pence was placed in with damning testimony from Hope Hicks and other administration officials in final live public hearing
January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session
The House January 6 select committee has officially voted to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code, bringing an end to a 18-month investigation into his role in the Capitol riot.
Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.
By unanimous consent, the committee voted to transmit the panel’s findings to Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, who in addition supervising the probe into Mr Trump’s possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, is overseeing ongoing investigations into the ex-president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.
Ethics charges were also recommended for four Republican lawmakers for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee. The panel also voted to adopt their final report, outlining its justification for recommending charges, which will be released on Wednesday.
Kari Lake calls herself ‘proud election-denying deplorable’
The Trump playbook is still being used.
Unsuccessful Republican gubnernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave a ranting speech this weekend in which she labelled herself a “proud election-denying deplorable” before urging young supporters to procreate and calling Anthony Fauci an “evil elf.”
Sheila Flynn reports.
Kari Lake calls herself ‘proud election-denying deplorable’ in ranting speech
Lake, who was defeated in last month’s election by Democrat Katie Hobbs, spoke at a Turning Point USA event
Earlier: Trump promotes ‘peaceful’ Jan 6 tweets on Truth Social
Donald Trump has “truthed” a compilation of two tweets he sent urging “peace” among his supporters during their 2021 attack on the Capitol, likely driven by his fears of a criminal referral by the January 6 committee.
It doesn’t seem to have helped.
Trump promotes ‘peaceful’ Jan 6 tweets ahead of final hearing
Former president attempts to dodge responsibility for inaction during riot
Senator Durbin: Trump must be held accountable
Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin: “No man, not even a President, is above the law. The anger and resentment Donald Trump stoked with his ‘Big Lie’ created a deadly event on January 6, and left a perpetual stain on our nation’s history. He must be held accountable.”
Watch: Four members of Congress referred to ethics committee
Top 5 takeaways from the final meeting of the Jan 6 committee
Monday marked the end of the January 6 committee’s efforts to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, with the House select committee holding its final public hearing nearly two years after the violence unfolded.
After more than a year of work, the committee’s lawmakers released their final report into the congressional record and took the long-awaited step of issuing criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the first call for specific charges against Donald Trump’s inner circle related to the deadly attack on Congress.
These were the five biggest developments from Monday’s meeting:
Five takeaways from the final public meeting of the January 6 committee
From criminal referrals to warnings of interference, the January 6 committee held a final blockbuster hearing
Rep Luria: Witnesses were offered incentives for testimony
Committee member Rep Elaine Luria elaborated further to MSNBC that the panel heard from witnesses that they had been offered potential jobs, and other opportunities — if they gave the right kind of testimony in favour of the former president.
Aguilar: ‘Our report will stand the test of time'
Committee member Rep Pete Aguilar tweeted: “Incredibly proud of the work of our committee to uphold our pledge to the American people: to detail what happened on January 6th, make legislative recommendations to prevent it from happening again & hold those responsible accountable.”
He added: “Our report will stand the test of time.”
Trump violated several criminal statutes in referrals to DoJ
Lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to send four criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, all naming Mr Trump and claiming that there is enough evidence to convict him of violating several criminal statues.
John Bowden looks at the charges.
Jan 6 panel says Donald Trump violated several criminal statutes in referrals to DoJ
DoJ is pursuing its own investigation but may use evidence gathered by lawmakers to prosecute Trump and his allies
