Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump calls Musk ‘bulls*** artist’, as niece says he’s ‘terrified’
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach.
Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
The former White House counsel spent almost eight hours with the panel investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The committee is reportedly planning to hold another primetime hearing on Thursday 14 July. This is in addition to a session on Tuesday 12 July that will unpack evidence on how the crowd that stormed the Capitol was gathered. It is expected to focus in particular on extremist elements including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.
Meanwhile, the former president is spending the weekend holding rallies, with one in Las Vegas on Friday and another set for Saturday night in Anchorage, Alaska.
On Truth Social he wrote: “On my way to Alaska to get rid of the horrible Alaska-Hating Lisa Murkowski. Speech honoring Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin—big crowd (Alaska record-setting!) in Anchorage. See you soon!”
Pat Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” the testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared before the January 6 committee on Friday.
The grueling day-long private session produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, according to one of the lawmakers present.
“He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” California Democrat Zoe Lofgren told Wolf Blitzer on CNN.
Read more:
Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Crucial testimony comes ahead of two more public hearings this week
Trump continues to talk about overturning 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump continues to talk about overturning the result of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden beat him by 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.
Turning his attention to the a decision out of Wisconsin, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to post:
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has just declared the “Unlock” Boxes, or Ballot “Stuffing” Boxes, to be ILLEGAL. Everybody knows what went on with the $417,000,000 that little Mark Zuckerberg “INVESTED” in the corrupt 2020 Presidential Election, and that doesn’t even include the big Wisconsin Nursing Home Scandal where close to 100% of the residents voted (always is MUCH lower number). It’s now up to Robin Vos to do what everybody knows must be done. We need FAIR and HONEST Elections in our Country…
He continued:
….Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election. Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL? Brave American Patriots already have a Resolution on the Floor!
Here’s our coverage of the state’s ballot box decision courtesy of Richard Hall.
Ban on drop boxes in Wisconsin likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters
Republicans have sought to ban the use of drop boxes while promoting false claims of election fraud
Could a crowded GOP field help Trump’s 2024 campaign?
As he considers another White House run, polls show former President Donald Trump is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way.
Competing at one point against a dozen rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump won only about a third of the vote in key early states. He even lost the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the nomination process.
But he was able to prevail nonetheless because those in the party who opposed his brand of divisive politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival to confront him. And with Trump mulling another White House bid as soon as this summer, the same dynamic could repeat.
How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign
In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump cruised to the Republican presidential nomination, despite losing the Iowa caucuses and winning only about a third of the vote in key early states, thanks to the crowded, dozen-candidate field
Everything we know about Trump’s plans to join mob on Jan 6
It would have been something never quite before seen in America — a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, with a mob of supporters, some armed, contesting the election outcome.
Trump intended to go there that day. His allies had been planning for the moment, envisioning the president delivering a speech outside the building or even entering the House chamber amid objections to Congress certifying the 2020 election results for Democrat Joe Biden.
“He’s going to look powerful,” mused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a young White House aide four days earlier.
Here is what’s known about then-President Trump’s plans to join the mob at the Capitol based on what has been uncovered in the House select committee hearings:
4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote
It would have been something never quite seen in America
Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee
The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia wants to testify before the January 6 committee as long as he’s allowed to do so live and in person.
Stewart Rhodes, who is in jail awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol, wants to “confront” the panel, his attorney James Bright told Politico.
Meanwhile, on Friday the Justice Department released new details of the extensive planning it alleges Mr Rhodes and eight other members of the Oath Keepers carried out in the lead-up to the January 6 riot.
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Oath Keepers ringleader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee
Stewart Rhodes has said he will only testify in person and live
Probably not how most people remember it...
Donald Trump has claimed that “everybody was happy” under his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
Speaking at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday night, the former president said the Biden administration had allowed a “deadly wave of lawlessness ... to sweep the land” while painting a far rosier picture of his own term in office.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump claims US was unified under his presidency before Covid: ‘Everybody was happy’
Former president calls his sole term in office ‘the greatest period... in our country’s history’
Calling Trump a ‘healthy specimen’ may have sealed endorsement for Dr Oz
Donald Trump has admitted he backed Mehmet Oz for the vacant Pennsylvania Senate seat because the TV doctor once called him a “healthy specimen”.
In an interview with One America News, the former president revealed he had been swayed to support Dr Oz in the Republican primary due to flattering remarks.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Trump backed Dr Oz for Senate seat because he called him a ‘healthy specimen’
‘He said,if you lost a couple of pounds that would be OK too, but that’s alright’
Trump tells crowd Giuliani in hospital with heart problem ‘because of what they put him through’
Donald Trump claimed that his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is in hospital being treated for a heart condition that he said was the result of what the political left has “put him through”.
“He had a heart problem,” he said, before casting the blame for that heart problem on an unspecified “they”. “He’s in a hospital. Can you believe it what they put Rudy through?”
Mr Giuliani this week was subpoenaed by the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, alongside South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and many advisors and attorneys who played key roles in the scheme to overturn the results.
Joanna Chisholm reports.
Trump says Giuliani in hospital for heart ‘because of what they put him through’
‘If America restored a proper approach to policing, prosecuting and jailing we would immediately cut violent crime in our major cities’
Watch: Trump claims US was unified under his presidency
In the face of threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay
Election officials and workers have felt threatened since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A federal effort to investigate these threats has so far yielded three prosecutions since it was launched a year ago.
In the meantime, the harassment and death threats haven’t stopped against those who have pushed back against the false claims. The threats have contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country, particularly at the local level, and made recruiting poll workers even harder — adding to the challenges of conducting smooth elections in the fall.
Facing threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay
Since the 2020 election, election officials and workers have faced an onslaught of harassment and threats stemming from false claims it was stolen from former President Donald Trump
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies