Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses

The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach.

Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.

The former White House counsel spent almost eight hours with the panel investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

The committee is reportedly planning to hold another primetime hearing on Thursday 14 July. This is in addition to a session on Tuesday 12 July that will unpack evidence on how the crowd that stormed the Capitol was gathered. It is expected to focus in particular on extremist elements including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Meanwhile, the former president is spending the weekend holding rallies, with one in Las Vegas on Friday and another set for Saturday night in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Truth Social he wrote: “On my way to Alaska to get rid of the horrible Alaska-Hating Lisa Murkowski. Speech honoring Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin—big crowd (Alaska record-setting!) in Anchorage. See you soon!”