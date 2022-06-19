✕ Close Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call

Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election - directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.

Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.

The former president was the keynote speaker at a conservative conference on Friday, where he amplified his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashed out at Democrats. He continued this on Saturday morning with further posts calling the committee “political thugs”.

Meanwhile, the select committee has requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot. The longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.

Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, NYT journalist Maggie Haberman reports.