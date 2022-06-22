Jan 6 hearings - live: Election worker Shaye Moss tears up recalling threats to family over false fraud claims
House panel will hear testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election in specific states
‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings
The 6 January select committee has subpoenaed previously unseen footage from a documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump and his inner circle around the time of the 2020 election.
In its subpoena to Alex Holder, which was first released by Politico, the committee asks for any raw footage shot from 6 January 2021, that features discussion of election fraud or election integrity or featuring interviews with Mr Trump, his children, or Mike Pence. Mr Holder has agreed. Some of Mr Trump’s own aides appear blindsided by the news a film crew had access to the former president and his family.
The committee today turned its focus to two pivotal swing states for its fourth public hearing, telling the story of Mr Trump’s efforts to personally pressure election officials in Georgia and Arizona to overturn his defeat in their respective states. They gave detailed accounts of how they protected the integrity of the election and emotional testimony about the threats they endured.
Mr Trump, meanwhile, has taken to Truth Social to once again attack the committee. Deriding it as a victim of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, he fumed that “crazed” Democrats are “playing the ridiculous Insurrection Card” because of his supposedly strong polling.
GOP officials and election workers reveal dramatic cost of Team Trump intimidation
Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election inspired his supporters to undertake campaigns of harassment and threats against state legislators and election officials, including a break-in at the home of a targeted official’s family member, witnesses told the House January 6 select committee on Tuesday.
The panel’s fourth hearing examined the pressure campaign Mr Trump and his allies mounted to convince legislators in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and other swing states to implement a fringe legal theory under which they could replace electors for Mr Biden — who voters chose on election day — with pro-Trump electors, as well as the consequences of the false claims of fraud put forth by Mr Trump and his allies.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
‘I’ve lost my name and I’ve lost my reputation — I’ve lost my sense of security all because a group of people starting with number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter’
Trump's 'playbook' to overturn election
A House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is turning to former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on state and local officials to overturn his 2020 election loss.
In its fourth hearing this month, the panel is examining how Trump focused on a few swing states, directly urging officials to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory or find additional votes for himself. It was part of a larger scheme that also involved dozens of lawsuits, pressure on Department of Justice officials and, eventually, lobbying Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s win at the congressional electoral count on Jan. 6.
Senator Ron Johnson aide contacted Pence team to offer alternate Electoral College votes
Wisconsin Sen Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver a slate of fake “alternate” Electoral College votes to Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6, according to a new set of text messages revealed by the select committee investigating the Capitol riot.
John Bowden reports:
False electors were part of bid to overturn election
Aide says Mark Meadows wanted to bribe Georgia investigators with ‘a s***load of POTUS stuff’
The Select Committee investigating January 6 has said that they have received text messages suggesting that Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wanted to send gifts to investigators in the form of “a s***load of POTUS stuff,” in the words of a White House aide, including coins, autographed MAGA hats, and other items.
Gustaf Kilander watched the hearing and reports.
Texas GOP cements swing to far right with party platform
Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God and endorsed “reparative therapy” to reverse it. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.”
Jan 6 commmittee hears ‘insane’ plan for fake Trump electors to hide in Michigan Capitol overnight
A group of fake Michigan electors who said they worked for the Trump campaign planned to hide out in the state Capitol overnight in order to cast electoral votes for the former president, according to testimony from a hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee.
The committee said that since the scheme involved fake electors, those taking part in some states had no way of following state election laws, such as being in the state capitol to cast their votes.
One group of fake electors considered hiding in the capitol overnight to ensure that they had access to the building, which is required in Michigan.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Cheney: ‘We cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence'
Trump campaign lawyer: President wanted state legislatures to overturn results ‘right after the election’
Donald Trump wanted state legislatures to overturn the results of the 2020 election “right after the election,” a Trump campaign lawyer has told the January 6 Committee.
The committee obtained an email from two days after the election in which Trump campaign lawyer Cleta Mitchell asked fellow Trump attorney John Eastman: “John – What do you think of producing a legal memo outlining the constitutional role of state legislators in designating electors?”
During a pre-recorded deposition, Ms Mitchell was asked by a House Select Committee staffer when she remembered the strategy coming up for the first time.
“Right after the election. It might have been before the election,” she said.
Cheney: American people deserve to hear from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
