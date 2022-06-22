✕ Close ‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings

The 6 January select committee has subpoenaed previously unseen footage from a documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump and his inner circle around the time of the 2020 election.

In its subpoena to Alex Holder, which was first released by Politico, the committee asks for any raw footage shot from 6 January 2021, that features discussion of election fraud or election integrity or featuring interviews with Mr Trump, his children, or Mike Pence. Mr Holder has agreed. Some of Mr Trump’s own aides appear blindsided by the news a film crew had access to the former president and his family.

The committee today turned its focus to two pivotal swing states for its fourth public hearing, telling the story of Mr Trump’s efforts to personally pressure election officials in Georgia and Arizona to overturn his defeat in their respective states. They gave detailed accounts of how they protected the integrity of the election and emotional testimony about the threats they endured.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has taken to Truth Social to once again attack the committee. Deriding it as a victim of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, he fumed that “crazed” Democrats are “playing the ridiculous Insurrection Card” because of his supposedly strong polling.