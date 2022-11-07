✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle.

Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, at in Florida on Sunday, he had pulled back, telling the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.

The saga comes amid reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely increasingly likely, with aides leaking stories that Mr Trump might announce his candidacy on 14 November. With the ex-president hinting ever more strongly that he is planning to run again, one of the more noteworthy potential Republican candidates, Tom Cotton, has reportedly told aides and associates he will not be running after months spent laying the groundwork for a campaign.

Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.