Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle.
Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, at in Florida on Sunday, he had pulled back, telling the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.
The saga comes amid reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely increasingly likely, with aides leaking stories that Mr Trump might announce his candidacy on 14 November. With the ex-president hinting ever more strongly that he is planning to run again, one of the more noteworthy potential Republican candidates, Tom Cotton, has reportedly told aides and associates he will not be running after months spent laying the groundwork for a campaign.
Meanwhile, a new book reports that King Charles and his sons were furious with Mr Trump over a 2012 tweet about Kate Middleton, with a butler recalling “torrents of profanity” directed at the reality show host who later became president.
ICYMI: Matt Gaetz calls Trump “daddy"
Among the more exuberant speakers at Donald Trump’s Florida rally this weekend was Congressman Matt Gaetz, a devoted Trump acolyte who has over the last year been embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation.
And as he addressed the crowd, Mr Gaetz’s devotion to the former president was on full display:
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on her husband
Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening after her husband Paul was attacked in their home in San Francisco.
Eric Garcia reports on the former president’s Sunday night rally in Florida.
Crowd cheers as Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi after assault on House speaker’s husband
The former president held a pre-election rally in Miami
Trump says US 'in decline'
Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania entering the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections, but their words echoed across the country as millions of Americans cast ballots to decide the balance of power in Washington and in key state capitals. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.
Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning
Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday
Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the latest zinger from the former president.
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor as 2024 looms
Mr Trump’s nickname for the Florida governor didn’t draw much of a reaction from rally goers in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday
DoJ may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again, report says
The Justice Department is said to be considering appointing a special counsel to oversee its investigations into Donald Trump if the one-term president runs again in 2024.
Mr Trump has strongly hinted he will try and secure the Republican presidential nomination again, with the third week of November seen as a possible launch date for his campaign, according to CNN.
Graeme Massie reports.
Justice Department may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again
Aides reportedly think former president will kick off 2024 campaign in the third week of November
ICYMI: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury per AP source
An aide to former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Read more:
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
An aide to former President Donald Trump who has claimed that he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony
Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz with familiar string of grievances
It took nearly an hour for Donald Trump to utter the name of the man he’d come to Iowa to support, Senator Chuck Grassley.
The veteran Republican, who is seeking a seventh term in the upper chamber, hardly had more than a few minutes to speak on Thursday night alongside the twice-impeached ex-president, who chose instead to spin anecdotes about Mr Grassley’s voice and attack his opponent, retired US Navy Admiral Mike Franken.
Andrew Feinberg watched the former president’s remarks.
Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz in Iowa with familiar string of grievances
Twice-impeached ex-president delivers rambling, grievance-laded, hour-long monologue as he calls for a red wave to sweep Republicans back to power in Congress
ICYMI: Trump ally acquitted of secretly working as foreign agent for UAE
A longtime ally of Donald Trump was found not guilty of foreign lobbying charges and lying to the FBI on Friday.
California billionaire Tom Barrack, 75, was acquitted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates after a seven-week federal trial in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump ally acquitted of secretly working as foreign agent for United Arab Emirates
Tom Barrack, who had strongly denied the charges, was acquitted after 13 hours of deliberations
Trump foes and democracy experts hit out at alleged plan to announce 2024 run so close to midterms
Donald Trump’s allies are planning a potential announcement of a 2024 presidential run on 14 November, according to a report.
The announcement would be followed up by several days of events, Axios reported.
The former president and his associates have been hinting for quite some time that a 2024 announcement was coming.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump foes and democracy experts hit out at ex-president’s 2024 announcement plan
‘Trump wants to be part of midterm conversation ... even if some congressional Republicans wish he’d wait’
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A man accused of shooting at Joe Biden supporters on Election Day in 2020 has been convicted of attempted murder.
Eduardo Acosta, 39, faces 20 years to life over a violent attack that began when he began accosting two men on a boat for flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag, branding them child molestors and making other references to the nonsense “QAnon” conspiracy that has riddled Donald Trump’s support base.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump-supporter convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
Eduardo Acosta faces between 20 years and life imprisonment for attempted murder
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies