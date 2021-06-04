Trump news – live: Former aide Don McGahn to give long-awaited testimony to Congress over Russia report
Don McGahn, the Donald Trump-era White House Counsel who featured heavily in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, is gearing up to testify before a Congressional committee.
The Trump campaign veteran – who quit his White House role in 2018 amid reports that he had pushed back against the former president’s alleged desire for the Justice Department to investigate his rivals Hillary Clinton and the former FBI director James Comey – is set to face the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
While Mr McGahn’s appearance marks the culmination of a two-year battle with the committee for his testimony, which resulted in him being sued for defying a subpoena on Mr Trump’s orders in 2019, a federal court ruling last month means that he will only face questioning over his public statements within Mr Mueller’s report – which referenced him hundreds of times, following some 30 hours of questioning.
As agreed in last month’s federal court ruling (more on that later), Don McGahn will only be questioned on non-redacted aspects of the Mueller report which are attributed to him.
However, with Mr McGahn having been referenced hundreds of times, that leaves significant scope for the committee.
In his report, Mr Mueller pointedly did not exonerate Donald Trump of obstruction of justice. Nor did he recommend prosecuting him, citing Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president.
Who is Don McGahn, and why is his testimony so important?
My colleague in the US, Andrew Naughtie, has this refresher on Don McGahn’s significance in relation to the Trump presidency, and why his testimony is so significant.
He reports that, for two years, the House Judiciary Committee has been investigating whether or not Mr Trump obstructed justice in his attempts to punish his perceived enemies and his efforts to thwart the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government.
McGahn’s upcoming testimony marks a breakthrough in the face of the Trump administration’s attempts to stymie the probe with its steadfast refusal to comply with subpoenas for testimony.
Good morning, we’ll be using this live blog to give you the latest updates on Don McGahn’s appearance in front of the House Judiciary committee.
