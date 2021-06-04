White House Counsel Don McGahn (R) attends a cabinet meeting with Donald Trump in on 17 October 2018 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Don McGahn, the Donald Trump-era White House Counsel who featured heavily in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, is gearing up to testify before a Congressional committee.

The Trump campaign veteran – who quit his White House role in 2018 amid reports that he had pushed back against the former president’s alleged desire for the Justice Department to investigate his rivals Hillary Clinton and the former FBI director James Comey – is set to face the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

While Mr McGahn’s appearance marks the culmination of a two-year battle with the committee for his testimony, which resulted in him being sued for defying a subpoena on Mr Trump’s orders in 2019, a federal court ruling last month means that he will only face questioning over his public statements within Mr Mueller’s report – which referenced him hundreds of times, following some 30 hours of questioning.

