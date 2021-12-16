✕ Close Liz Cheney opens the door for a criminal referral against Trump for his inaction on Jan 6

Jim Jordan has been branded a “traitor” by Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego after he admitted to having pushed Mike Pence to interfere in the vote count just hours before the 6 January Capitol riot.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to hold ex-president Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress and refer him to the US Department of Justice for prosecution after his refusal to testify to the select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

On Monday, members of the committee a revealed texts between Mr Meadows and Donald Trump Jr and Fox News personalities, among others, revealing that they urged him to get Mr Trump to stop the riots in real-time. US Rep Liz Cheney revealed new texts on Tuesday, and US Senator Lindsey Graham said that he spoke with Ivanka Trump to deliver a message to her father urging him to “tell his people to leave.”

Mr Meadows has accused congressional Democrats of trying to “weaponise” the information he previously provided the committee as he faces explosive accusations of treasonous behaviour.