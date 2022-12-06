Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Former president Donald Trump remains underfire for comments about terminating the Constitution
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.
Elsewhere, Republican senators continue to distance themselves from the former president’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.
However, Senate Minority Whip John Thune admitted that for other potential candidates this was “a golden opportunity”.
Once a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Fox Business host Stuart Varney gave a blistering takedown of the former president and his standing in the Republican Party.
Discussing today’s Georgia Senate runoff election, Varney showed how Trump-back candidates had lost in vital races for the party and added that the latest suggestion from the twice-impeached president that the Constitution should be terminated in order for Mr Trump to take power again “plays right into Democrats’ hands”.
Referring to the GOP’s Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whom Trump encourage to run, Varney said: “If Walker wins, Trump will take all of the credit, guaranteed. If Walker loses, Trump will blame Walker for not inviting Trump into the state.”
New York AG statement on Trump Organization verdict
New York Attorney General Letitia James:
“We can have no tolerance for individuals or organizations that violate our laws to line their pockets. I commend Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for their successful prosecution of the Trump Organization, and I was proud to assist in this important case. This verdict sends a clear message that no one, and no organization, is above our laws.”
Trump Organization found guilty on all criminal tax fraud charges
A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization of charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Andrew Feinberg reports on this breaking story.
A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization of charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.
Voices: Yes, this might be the end of Donald Trump... but we’ve been here before
As the January 6 committee says it will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (but has not said specifically who), the prospect of a former president being criminally charged has crept closer.
But, as Andrew Buncombe writes, we have been here before, many times.
Trump is already de facto Republican frontrunner for 2024
Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders
The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.
Alex Woodward has the story.
‘I’m just tired of them saying how wonderful the Capitol police is, and then they … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring’
DoJ subpoenas three states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack
A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in three states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Newly appointed special counsel issues first known Justice Department subpoenas in Capitol riot investigation, zeroing in on three states central to ex-president’s failed attempt to overturn 2020 results
McConnell comments on Trump calls for termination of Constitution
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has commented on former President Donald Trump’s calls for the termination of the Constitution.
“Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the constitution should somehow be suspended or not followed seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States,” he said.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia notes that Mr McConnelll doesn’t say Mr Trump’s comments disqualify him from running for the presidency.
Jury deliberations continue in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Jurors started deliberating Monday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
Read on:
Jurors have started deliberating in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial
Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley
Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.
Alley died of cancer at the age of 71. She was a vocal supporter of the former US President.
On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”
Peony Hirwani reports.
Alley was a vocal supporter of Trump
Mar-a-Lago papers: Trump facing peril
As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact.
But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department‘s appointment of a special counsel with a reputation for aggressiveness but also by the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter in the case and by judges’ unequivocal rejection of his lawyers’ arguments.
It’s impossible to predict how much longer the investigation will last or whether the Justice Department will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer shielded from prosecution the way he was as president, and some legal experts regard the Mar-a-Lago investigation as centered on more straightforward factual and legal questions than the prior probes he has dealt with.
Read on:
As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact
