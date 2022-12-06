Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670362528

Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals

Former president Donald Trump remains underfire for comments about terminating the Constitution

Namita Singh,Johanna Chisholm,Alex Woodward,Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:35
Comments

Related Video: Donald Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ at January 6 hearing

Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.

Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.

Elsewhere, Republican senators continue to distance themselves from the former president’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.

However, Senate Minority Whip John Thune admitted that for other potential candidates this was “a golden opportunity”.

Recommended

1670362528

Fox Business host shreds Trump’s electoral record

Once a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Fox Business host Stuart Varney gave a blistering takedown of the former president and his standing in the Republican Party.

Discussing today’s Georgia Senate runoff election, Varney showed how Trump-back candidates had lost in vital races for the party and added that the latest suggestion from the twice-impeached president that the Constitution should be terminated in order for Mr Trump to take power again “plays right into Democrats’ hands”.

Referring to the GOP’s Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whom Trump encourage to run, Varney said: “If Walker wins, Trump will take all of the credit, guaranteed. If Walker loses, Trump will blame Walker for not inviting Trump into the state.”

Watch the segment below via Mediaite.

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 21:35
1670362246

New York AG statement on Trump Organization verdict

New York Attorney General Letitia James:

“We can have no tolerance for individuals or organizations that violate our laws to line their pockets. I commend Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for their successful prosecution of the Trump Organization, and I was proud to assist in this important case. This verdict sends a clear message that no one, and no organization, is above our laws.”

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 21:30
1670360271

Trump Organization found guilty on all criminal tax fraud charges

A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization of charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.

Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Andrew Feinberg reports on this breaking story.

Trump Organization found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges

A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization of charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 20:57
1670358950

Voices: Yes, this might be the end of Donald Trump... but we’ve been here before

As the January 6 committee says it will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (but has not said specifically who), the prospect of a former president being criminally charged has crept closer.

But, as Andrew Buncombe writes, we have been here before, many times.

Yes, this might be the end of Donald Trump but we’ve been here before

Trump is already de facto Republican frontrunner for 2024

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 20:35
1670357416

Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders

The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Family of Capitol officer who died after riot refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders

‘I’m just tired of them saying how wonderful the Capitol police is, and then they … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring’

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 20:10
1670355988

DoJ subpoenas three states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack

A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in three states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Justice Department subpoenas three states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6

Newly appointed special counsel issues first known Justice Department subpoenas in Capitol riot investigation, zeroing in on three states central to ex-president’s failed attempt to overturn 2020 results

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 19:46
1670354536

McConnell comments on Trump calls for termination of Constitution

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has commented on former President Donald Trump’s calls for the termination of the Constitution.

“Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the constitution should somehow be suspended or not followed seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States,” he said.

The Independent’s Eric Garcia notes that Mr McConnelll doesn’t say Mr Trump’s comments disqualify him from running for the presidency.

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 19:22
1670353842

Jury deliberations continue in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

Jurors started deliberating Monday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.

Read on:

Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury's hands

Jurors have started deliberating in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 19:10
1670352042

Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley

Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.

Alley died of cancer at the age of 71. She was a vocal supporter of the former US President.

On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”

Peony Hirwani reports.

Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley

Alley was a vocal supporter of Trump

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 18:40
1670350242

Mar-a-Lago papers: Trump facing peril

As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact.

But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department‘s appointment of a special counsel with a reputation for aggressiveness but also by the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter in the case and by judges’ unequivocal rejection of his lawyers’ arguments.

It’s impossible to predict how much longer the investigation will last or whether the Justice Department will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer shielded from prosecution the way he was as president, and some legal experts regard the Mar-a-Lago investigation as centered on more straightforward factual and legal questions than the prior probes he has dealt with.

Read on:

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact

Oliver O'Connell6 December 2022 18:10

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in