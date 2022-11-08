✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed.

The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.

At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the stage for another presidential campaign.

But according to reports, he was originally planning to make the announcement last night – and was only talked out of it by Republican leaders panicked that he could turn Election Day into a referendum on him.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” for impeaching him twice “for nothing”.