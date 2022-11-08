Trump news – live: Trump issues ominous 2024 threat to DeSantis and pushes baseless voter fraud claims
Former president Donald Trump rumoured to be launching 2024 campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed.
The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida.
Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.
At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the stage for another presidential campaign.
But according to reports, he was originally planning to make the announcement last night – and was only talked out of it by Republican leaders panicked that he could turn Election Day into a referendum on him.
Speaking at the rally, Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” for impeaching him twice “for nothing”.
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a run might hurt the Florida governor.
Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” to run.
“I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Mr Trump said. “I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Watch: Trumps says he’ll support McCarthy but likely not McConnell
Donald Trump says on Newsmax that he likely won’t back Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader but “absolutely” will support Kevin McCarthy in the House.
ICYMI: GOP leaders convinced Trump to delay 2024 announcement ‘by appealing to his ego’
The eyes of the world were on Ohio last night after the Trump camp began briefing the media that he might be about to formally announce his candidacy for the 2024 election, and members of his family travelled to be by his side for the final pre-election rally of the midterms season.
In the event, however, Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes without confirming his third tilt at the presidency, stating only that a further “big announcement” on the matter would be made from Mar-a-Lago on 15 November.
So what happened? Well, according to several reports including from the Washington Post, the rumours that Trump was about to announce sparked a frenzy of calls from senior Republican party figures, all urging the former president to wait until after today’s election.
Party leaders feared an announcement would serve only to boost Democrat turnout, jeopardising GOP chances in several knife-edge midterm races.
This is not the line they reportedly used to convince Trump to hold off, however. Instead they appealed to his ego, suggesting that if he declared his candidacy on Monday night it would get buried in the election news cycle, and that waiting another week would get him the attention he craves.
Mar-a-Lago set for election night celebration
Trump posts video telling Arizona voters to stay in line
In pictures: Trump at the polls
Trump’s turn at the Florida polls on Tuesday marked his second time voting in the Sunshine State, after he moved his registration from New York in 2019.
Here are photos of the moment:
Trump claims midterms voter fraud and calls for protests
Donald Trump has called on his Truth Social followers to protest what he claims to be voter fraud unfolding at the polls.
In a post on Tuesday afternoon, the president wrote: “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to Vote only to be told, ‘sorry, you have already voted.’ This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!”
He wrote in a second post: “Maricopa County in Arizona looks like a complete Voter Integrity DISASTER. Likewise Detroit (of course!), Pennsylvania, and other places. Not being covered by the Fake News Media!”
The baseless claims of fraud came after ballot counting issues were reported in Maricopa County, Arizona.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more:
Trump undermines election hours before voting closes
Former President Donald Trump is spending election day trying to undermine Americans’ trust in the election process on Truth Social.
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued Senate endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
In a piece analysing Donald Trump’s endorsement’s in this year’s midterms, The Independent’s John Bowden writes:
“It seems like an almost comical question to ask: Does the quality of a candidate matter anymore?
“But believe it or not that’s the question on the mind of experts on both sides of the aisle this year as a fresh crop of Republicansmake first-time bids for the US Senate buoyed by the support of Donald Trump, the man who took the presidency in 2016 amid shocking scandal and historic unpopularity.
“Republicans seem eager to test the boundaries of electability this year. Where a typical midterm election would see a crop of ambitious GOP state-level officials making their first forays into national politics supported mostly by national Republicans and special interest groups, 2022 has instead seen the launch of Donald Trump’s effort to transform state governments as well as the national GOP House and Senate caucuses to mirror his image. A swath of disloyal, impeachment-supporting Republicans met their ends in primaries earlier this year, and now Mr Trump hopes to usher in his chosen loyalists into power this November.
“But unfaltering loyalty to Mr Trump seems to have prevailed over traditional vetting procedures this time around, and as a result the GOP’s chances of breaking the Democratic Party’s Senate majority have wavered significantly while their opponents hungrily eye potential pickups in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.”
Trump unleashes on Truth Social after voting
After casting his vote in Florida, Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of election-related posts on Truth Social.
In one, he outlined all of the candidates he’s endorsed this election cycle, touting those endorsements as “TRUMP’S UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS”.
He then wrote: “Reports are coming in from Arizona that the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas. Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!”
In another post, the former president added: “EVERYBODY, GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Then came: “Pennsylvania just announced that it could take days to determine the winner. This is outrageous!”
And finally, just before 2.30pm ET: “Another big voter tabulation problem in Arizona. Sound familiar???”
Trump defends attacks on Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections.
Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out at Ms Pelosi less than two weeks after the Speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in a politically-motivated attack in the couple’s San Francisco home.
“Nancy Pelosi said please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings,” Mr Trump said, referring to alleged members of the MS-13 gang. “I said no, they’re animals. Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth.”
Abe Asher reports:
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Former president lashes out at Speaker less than two weeks after her husband was brutally attacked in San Francisco
