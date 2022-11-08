Trump news – live: GOP leaders ‘talked Trump out of announcing 2024 bid’ at Ohio rally
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
At his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, Donald Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November at his Mar-a-Lago residence, setting the stage for another presidential campaign.
But according to new reports, he was originally planning to make the announcement last night – and was only talked out of it by Republican leaders panicked that he could turn election day into a referendum on him.
Mr Trump’s pre-announcement came at a rally to bolster Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance as Republican and Democratic candidates made their final pitches to voters on Monday.
Speaking at the rally, Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” for impeaching him twice “for nothing”.
Mr Trump’s Ohio trip came after a particularly raucous rally in Florida on Sunday evening, where he delivered an incoherent speech in which he again mocked Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!”.
The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump came very close to announcing he will run for president again last night, and had to be talked out of it at the last minute by Republican leaders – even as some of his close aides encouraged him.
According to the paper’s report, the former president is keen to take as much credit as possible for a strong Republican showing tonight, and continues to be frustrated by the attention Ron DeSantis is getting as speculation he might run himself continues.
Melania Trump’s reaction to the “pee tape” rumour
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.
The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.
Mr Trump, famously germaphobic, said his wife didn’t believe the allegations.
“She said to me, ‘I know that’s not your thing,’” Mr Trump said. “You know why? Because I’m a germ freak.”
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Formern spy’s dossier claimed Russians had blackmail over Trump
Analysis: What Trump meant by “Ron DeSanctimonious"
Writing for The Independent, Noah Berlatsky takes a look at Donald Trump’s recent road-testing of “Ron DeSanctimonious” as a go-to nickname for the second-most-popular elected official among Republican voters:
Read the full column below.
What Trump’s attack on Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’ actually means
At a rally where he was supposed to be supporting Republican candidates, Trump chose instead to attack one of his primary challengers within the GOP. Now we know what he really thinks of his own party
Trump ‘almost bailed on Truth Social’ – report
Former president Donald Trump almost defected from Truth Social to join a rival platform called Gettr launched by former aide Jason Miller, a Washington Post report has revealed.
The report detailed the meeting Mr Trump had with the co-founders of his post-presidential startup Trump Media & Technology Group — Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss — while also pondering a competing offer from Mr Miller who met the former president on 11 June last year, a day that came to be called the “meltdown” day by the founders of Truth Social.
Mr Miller’s final offer to Mr Trump for joining the conservative app included $100m — and potentially more — over five years to post on Gettr, the people familiar with the episode told the Washington Post.
But finally, the former president stayed with Truth Social, a decision that he has indicated to allies he is stuck with now, according to the report.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Trump almost bailed on Truth Social after ‘meltdown’ – report
Miller’s final offer to Trump for joining the conservative app included $100m — and potentially more — over five years to post on Gettr
Former WH chief of staff says Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Mick Mulvaney, who served as acting chief of staff for a spell in the Trump White House and has since embraced life as a TV pundit, had a pessimistic take on Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-announced presidential campaign, telling CNBC news that his former boss shouldn’t run because “he is the only Republican who could lose”.
“One of the few people to beat Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” he told Squawk Box. “That’s what happened in 2020. Everybody voted for or against Trump. If Trump is on the ticket, it is about him.”
Mr Mulvaney’s words have not gone down well with Mr Trump’s critics.
Kinzinger calls out Republicans who thought Trump was done
With Donald Trump offering 15 November as the date for what is expected to be a 2024 campaign announcement, Adam Kinzinger, the retiring GOP Congressman who sits on the January 6 committee, is calling out his compatriots who expected Mr Trump to recede from political life after losing the presidency and inciting a deadly riot at the US Capitol:
Trump reels off list of candidates
Donald Trump was in energetic form at his Ohio rally yesterday, reeling off a list of candidates he’s endorsed whom he has high hopes for in today’s elections.
This he did despite widespread Republican concern that many of his chosen candidates may be too extreme or inept to convince the electorate they are fit for public office. John Bowden takes a look at the problem.
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
Republicans seem eager to test the boundaries of electability this year, John Bowden writes
Trump settles tomato lawsuit
Former president Donald Trump has quietly settled a lawsuit against him by protesters who were allegedly beaten by his private security staff in the days after he announced his first presidential campaign in 2016.
Attorneys for both Mr Trump and the protesters told NBC News that the case had been settled just as a jury was being selected for trial in a Brooklyn courtroom.
The lawyer who represented the protesters, Benjamin Dictor, said the settlement represented “an incredible day” for his clients, who he described as “lifelong activists in the community … who stood up to defend the right to speech on the public sidewalk and have litigated for seven years”.
“Today, the matter was resolved on terms that they are very, very happy with,” he added.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump settles case that revealed his fear of killer tomatoes
Mr Trump said he had been ‘threatened’ by protesters who ‘were going to throw fruit’
Opinion: Trump rounds off the midterms with lies and self-obsession
Writing for The Independent’s Voices section, Andrew Buncombe takes a look at the characteristically lurid way Donald Trump has closed out the midterms campaign:
Read the full piece below.
Trump finishes as he began - with lies, insults and an obsession with himself
Analysis: The former president’s name is not on any ballot for Tuesday’s election, writes Andrew Buncombe, but that didn’t prevent this speech from being all about him
Trump lawyer tees up dispute over midterm results
Christina Bobb, a former OAN host who serves as one of Donald Trump’s attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago affair, appeared on the Trump-backing Right Side Broadcasting Network last night as her boss prepared for his Ohio rally – and added to the chorus of right-wing voices already spinning a narrative of Democratic electoral malfeasance if the results of the midterms do not fall in Republicans’ favour by the early hours of Wednesday.
This projection for an acceptable rate of vote-counting is entirely arbitrary, and rests on a template conspiracy theory that Democrats will somehow tamper with the vote tallies after all voting is completed – in turn providing a premise to question the validity of all mail-in ballots, which tend to be added to tallies later in the counting process, tend to favour Democrats, and in some states can be added to the total count well after in-person voting closes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies