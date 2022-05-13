✕ Close Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

On Capitol Hill, the January 6 riot committee investigating the 2021 attack has issued subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers who are close allies of Donald Trump: Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama. Each was given the opportunity to voluntarily give evidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the national archives at the end of his term.

Elsewhere, Republican reps Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after taking different votes on an aid package to Ukraine, with the former accusing the latter of angling for a spot on the Russia Today network.

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline GOP senators are demanding anti-abortion protesters be arrested for demonstrating outside justices’ homes. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have called for them to be hauled off by the authorities, both citing a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.