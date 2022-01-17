Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In Florence, Arizona (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is under fire for another incendiary racist remark, this time a claim that white people are being discriminated against in the distribution of Covid-19 treatments.

The sometime president shared the false claim at an Arizona rally on Saturday, telling his supporters that “The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies.” He urged the Supreme Court to intervene to stop this supposed discrimination.

The same rally saw Mr Trump railing against enemies from Joe Biden to “the left” to retiring GOP Congressman John Katko, one of the only House Republicans who voted to impeach the 45th president after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

