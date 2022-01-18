✕ Close Trump holds rally in Florence, AZ

Democrats believe Attorney General Merrick Garland has enough evidence to charge Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riots.

Several Democratic senators said the Department of Justice was likely to prosecute Mr Trump for the 6 January attacks, but stressed they held no inside knowledge of the investigation.

Tim Kaine, of Virginia, said he believed Mr Trump’s actions were illegal and that the DOJ has “all of the evidence at their disposal,” The Hill reported.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal said his conduct was forming part of the FBI probe and “perhaps is criminal.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is under fire for sharing the false claim that white people are being discriminated against in the distribution of Covid-19 treatments at his rally in Arizona on Saturday.

“The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies,” he told supporters.

Mr Trump also railed against enemies including Joe Biden and retiring GOP Congressman John Katko, one of the only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the 45th president after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

Follow live updates below