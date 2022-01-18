Trump news – live: Democrats believe chances of Garland charging ex-president over Capitol riots are high
Trump holds rally in Florence, AZ
Democrats believe Attorney General Merrick Garland has enough evidence to charge Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riots.
Several Democratic senators said the Department of Justice was likely to prosecute Mr Trump for the 6 January attacks, but stressed they held no inside knowledge of the investigation.
Tim Kaine, of Virginia, said he believed Mr Trump’s actions were illegal and that the DOJ has “all of the evidence at their disposal,” The Hill reported.
Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal said his conduct was forming part of the FBI probe and “perhaps is criminal.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is under fire for sharing the false claim that white people are being discriminated against in the distribution of Covid-19 treatments at his rally in Arizona on Saturday.
“The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies,” he told supporters.
Mr Trump also railed against enemies including Joe Biden and retiring GOP Congressman John Katko, one of the only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the 45th president after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.
Pro-Trump ‘propaganda’ channel One America News Network to lose its biggest TV distributor
America’s biggest satellite television provider has said it will cut the pro-Trump news channel One America News Network from its service, dealing a severe blow to one of the former president’s most stalwart cheerleaders.
DirecTV, a distributor with about 15 million subscribers that is 70 per cent owned by the US telecoms giant AT&T, announced on Friday that it would not renew its contract with OANN when the current one expires. following “a routine internal review”.
Io Dodds reports.
Pro-Trump ‘propaganda’ outlet One America News Network to lose biggest distributor
Satellite provider DirecTV said it would not renew its contract with OANN, potentially slashing the conspiracy-driven news outlet’s revenue by 90 per cent
Attendees waited hours to leave Trump rally as fans lash out on social media
Donald Trump’s Arizona rally on Saturday left many of his supporters frustrated after some were left waiting around for hours before they could leave.
The vast majority of the attendees appeared to enjoy Mr Trump’s first rally of 2022, as was evidenced by the crowd’s enthusiastic responce to his speech. As ever, it featured his greatest hits of falsehoods and lies about the supposedly stolen 2020 Presidential election, allegations which have been repeatedly disproven.
And yet, for all that those statements went down well with his fans, what transpired after Mr Trump left the stage certainly did not. Soon after he finished his speech, a number of people took to social media to complain that they were not allowed to leave the site of the rally for several hours.
Tom Fenton has the full story.
Attendees waited hours to leave Trump rally as fans lash out on social media
The rally, which was the former President’s first of the year, ended in slightly confusing circumstances
Trump can’t say what Republicans should do if they retake Congress
Speaking to far-right network Newsmax, Donald Trump didn’t offer an answer when asked what Republican’s first move should be if they retake the Congress in the 2022 midterms.
Instead, he attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s record on Afghanistan and immigration.
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’ and tells the New York Times to stop ‘obsessing’ over him
Ann Coulter has claimed that Donald Trump is “done” and has told the New York Times to stop “obsessing” over the former president.
The conservative commentator - a one-time Mr Trump ally turned fierce critic - told the paper that she thinks his dominance in the Republican party is over.
“You guys should stop obsessing over him.”
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’, tells New York Times to stop ‘obsessing’ over him
Conservative pundit made comments in response to rising tensions between former president and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Trump is briefing insiders that DeSantis is too dull to be President
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been touted as Donald Trump’s chief rival for the GOP Presidential nomination in 2024.
However, the former President has been briefing associates that Mr DeSantis has no realistic chance of beating him in the 2024 GOP primary due to his “dull personality”.
Tom Fenton has the story.
Trump is briefing insiders that DeSantis is too dull to be president
The Florida governor has been touted as Donald Trump’s chief rival for the GOP Presidential nomination in 2024 – although neither man has confirmed a bid
Analysis: Five takeaways from Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona
Donald Trump raged against his enemies in the Republican Party, as well as President Joe Biden and the media during his first campaign rally of 2022 in Arizona on Saturday.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia and John Bowden analyse Mr Trump’s conspiracy-laden speech and report on some of the chilling messages being spread by candidates he has endorsed.
Five takeaways from Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona
The former president returns for his first campaign-style rally of 2022
