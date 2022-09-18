✕ Close Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms

Former President Donald Trump has come under fire for openly embracing QAnon during his rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night, ostensibly in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. At one point he compared the GOP nominee to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q ‘one’ sign by crowd at his rally,” CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Mr Trump called the event a “sold out juggernaut” and claimed that without his rallies and endorsements, most candidates such as Vance would lose.

In his remarks, he also levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.