Trump news - live: Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ at Ohio rally for JD Vance
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
Former President Donald Trump has come under fire for openly embracing QAnon during his rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night, ostensibly in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. At one point he compared the GOP nominee to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q ‘one’ sign by crowd at his rally,” CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted.
In an earlier post on Truth Social, Mr Trump called the event a “sold out juggernaut” and claimed that without his rallies and endorsements, most candidates such as Vance would lose.
In his remarks, he also levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
The Wire creator blasts Trump supporters’ bizarre one-fingered salute
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Green threatens for defund education to stop teachers from ‘brainwashing’ students
WATCH: Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech
WATCH: Trump claims his supporters are jailed for refusing to say bad things about him
Is Trump fans’ ‘weird’ one-finger salute at rally a QAnon tribute?
Donald Trump’s supporters raised their fingers in a bizarre straight-arm salute as the former president spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio to boost Republican Senate nominee JD Vance.
As dramatic music played in the background, Mr Trump delved further into the depths of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.
Mr Trump spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the issue of “fake news”, and Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Watchdog Media Matters noted that the song played at the rally appeared to have been released under the name Wwg1wga, which is the QAnon slogan. It stands for “where we go one, we go all”.
Media Matters researcher Alex Kaplan tweeted on Saturday that “Trump this summer used the song in a campaign-style video he posted on Rumble and Truth Social”.
“As they did when Trump previously used the song, QAnon figures are claiming the use of the song brings some kind of legitimacy for them,” he added.
What’s behind Trump fans’ ‘weird’ one-finger salute at rally
‘Not even Trump forums know why his followers held up one finger at his rally ... Whatever it is, it’s deeply weird’
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s goes down
A new NBC News poll shows that voters are evenly split about whether they want Democrats or Republicans to control Congress while President Joe Biden’s approval rating inched up and former president Donald Trump’s took a dip.
Republican consulting firm Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates surveyed 1,000 registered voters between 9 September and 13 September. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Mr Biden’s approval rating moved up three points since August to 45 per cent, his highest approval rating since October of last year. His approval rating moved down three points to 52 per cent.
Mr Biden’s polling improvement comes after a streak of policy victories. Last month, Mr Biden signed legislation to support the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States’ single largest investment in combating climate change that would also allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
In addition, last month, Mr Biden announced his plan to give up to $10,000 worth of student debt relief for people making up to $125,000, with Pell Grant recipients receiving up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. That likely contributed to his approval rating among 18-to-34-year-olds jumping from 36 to 48 per cent.
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s drops
Biden’s approval improves among women, Latino and young voters.
Trump claims supporters threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims his supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
‘They go to people that know me and they threaten them with jail time unless [they] say something bad about Trump’
Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally: 'He has gone completely insane’
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.
Graeme Massie reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made bizarre threat at Donald Trump’s Ohio rally
Amid special master process DoJ appeals ruling on seized Trump Mar-a-Lago papers
The Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge’s ruling restricting it from using classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
In an evening filing, the DOJ asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a partial stay of a lower court ruling barring investigators from using the materials they seized in an August FBI search of the former president’s home until a court-appointed special master could review the documents.
Josh Marcus has the details.
DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from using Trump’s seized Mar-a-Lago documents
Agency said ruling harmed ongoing investigation
