The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr Pence, his vice president, was in the Capital at the time of the attack to participate in the ceritfication of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him away to a secure position just a few feet from where attackers had breached the building.

Since then, Mr Pence has been clear that Mr Trump’s actions during the riot endangered his family. The news is the first confirmation that the DoJ’s January 6 investigation has definitively expanded to include the highest levels of the White House after months of prosecutions of lower-level offenders as well as members of a right-wing militia charged with seditious conspiracy.