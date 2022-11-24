Trump news - live: Pence sought for questioning in Jan 6 probe over attempt to overturn election
Democrat-led committees have until when the next Congress is sworn in to review the returns and take action
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Mr Pence, his vice president, was in the Capital at the time of the attack to participate in the ceritfication of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him away to a secure position just a few feet from where attackers had breached the building.
Since then, Mr Pence has been clear that Mr Trump’s actions during the riot endangered his family. The news is the first confirmation that the DoJ’s January 6 investigation has definitively expanded to include the highest levels of the White House after months of prosecutions of lower-level offenders as well as members of a right-wing militia charged with seditious conspiracy.
Trump rages at Bill Barr for saying it was increasingly likely ex-president would face criminal charges
Calling him “sloppy,” “weak” and a “disgruntled former employee”, Donald Trump laid into his former attorney general this week after Bill Barr suggested that he thought it was now likely that federal prosecutors would indict him over his retention of documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump also claimed that the Mar-a-Lago documents case was a hoax. “He knows nothing about the document hoax, and as a lawyer and former AG, shouldn’t be talking.”
Read more about Mr Trump’s latest meltdown in response to the betrayal of a former ally:
Trump rages at Bill Barr for saying ex-president would face criminal charges
Trump rebukes Bill Barr and calls him ‘sloppy,’ ‘weak’ and a ‘disgruntled former employee’
Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case
A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.
The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.
“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,” US district judge Lewis Kaplan told Alina Habba, the former president’s attorney in the defamation case, on Tuesday.
Read more about the case’s new developments in The Independent:
Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up before expected E Jean Carroll rape case
So far, statute has barred E Jean Carroll from bringing direct rape allegations in court, but that changes on Thursday
Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?
The Supreme Court has dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.
It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
With the House Ways and Means Committee now set to receive copies of Mr Trump’s tax returns from numerous years, it’s worth looking back to refresh our memories of exactly why those documents are so important.
Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?
A 2016 issue erupted into full-fledged scandal during Trump’s presidency
Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.
It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.
Read more about the right’s response to what is increasingly looking like the most violent act specifically targeting a gay community since the Pulse nightclub shooting:
Fox guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of transgender care ends
‘If I say what needs to be said I’m gonna be banned’
Trump's long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week
From the moment he left the White House in defeat last year, Donald Trump had teased the prospect of a third presidential campaign. But in the week since he officially declared his candidacy, the former president has been uncharacteristically low key.
There has been no massive stadium kickoff rally, notable for someone who has turned such events into a signature of his public life. His newly reinstated Twitter account, which helped fuel his political rise nearly a decade ago, sits silent with its more than 87 million followers.
With parts of the GOP in open rebellion, is Donald Trump truly still the leader of the party?
Read more:
Trump's long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week
Donald Trump had teased a third presidential campaign from the moment he left the White House
Montana man gets 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election has been sentenced to just over three years in federal prison.
Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother, Jerod Hughes, 37, pleaded guilty in August to obstruction of an official proceeding.
Read more about this trial and others involving January 6 defendents as the DoJ expands its probe to include former President Donald Trump himself:
Montana man gets 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to just over three years in prison
One setback after another for Donald Trump – but does it really matter?
The bad news keeps coming for Donald Trump. In the wake of some of his high-profile endorsements getting the thumbs-down from the electorate came his low-energy 2024 launch speech. Videos showed some of his own guests trying to escape as he meandered endlessly on, whining and squinnying for all he was worth. Even Fox News cut away for a while, perhaps to give their viewers a much-needed break.
Absent from the speech were any high-profile supporters – including his own daughter and former aide, Ivanka. But that’s no reason to count the former president out just yet, writes Phil Thomas in The Independent:
One setback after another for Donald Trump – but does it really matter?
Let’s not count out a Trump re-election victory just yet – stranger things have happened in America, writes Phil Thomas
Like a Thanksgiving Turkey, Joe Biden was ‘pardoned’ by the midterms
If there was a particularly light-footed jocularity about Joe Biden this week as he pardoned turkeys Chocolate and Chip, which had been brought from North Carolina, it was understandable: the now 80-year-old Biden was setting off for a family gathering in Nantucket after having just witnessed Democrats enjoy a midterm election results not bettered in 20 years.
In seeing off a potential “red wave” and managing to hang onto the Senate, despite his low approval rating, a turbulent economy and historical precedence that says parties that occupy the White House tend to take a pounding in this cycle, the midterms may have also acted as the Democrats’ own pardoning of sorts of the president.
Andrew Buncombe has more on the president’s reprieve in The Independent:
Like a Thanksgiving Turkey, Joe Biden was ‘pardoned’ by the midterms
US presidents famously give a second chance to Thanksgiving Day turkeys, but political parties are not always so forgiving, writes Andrew Buncombe
Herschel Walker makes awkward ‘erection’ gaffe amid abortion scandal
Former football star turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday appeared to confuse the democratic process with an extremely sensitive anatomical one when he mistakenly referred to an aroused male sexual organ during an interview on Fox News.
Flanked by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Mr Walker was in the midst of responding to a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity when he committed the Freudian slip.
Watch the moment and read more in this article from Andrew Feinberg, for The Independent:
Herschel Walker makes awkward ‘erection’ gaffe amid abortion scandal
‘This erection is about the people’
Arizona GOP governor congratulates Katie Hobbs while Kari Lake vows she won’t concede
Doug Ducey, the governor of Arizona, congratulated Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in the race on Wednesday even as her GOP opponent Kari Lake has not conceded.
The race was called a week ago, but Ms Lake and her supporters have alleged that long lines and printer issues at precincts were evidence of wrongdoing in the election process. Her supporters have also long suspected that fraud will take place given their adherence to Donald Trump’s 2020 conspiracies as well as the fact that Ms Hobbs oversees the agency which runs state elections as secretary of state.
Despite their complaints, the Lake campaign has yet to come forward with credible evidence of widespread fraud or issues with voting at precincts that could have had a measurable effect on the election results.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies