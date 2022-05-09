Trump news - live: Esper says he stopped ex-president from doing ‘terrible things’
Former defence secretary Mark Esper has made stunning claims about Mr Trump’s behaviour during 2020 protests
GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump
A new report has claimed that former president Donald Trump is “completely weirded out” by the various lurid stories swirling around Madison Cawthorn, the young far-right congressman who has lately been embarrassed by unflattering images and video of his lewd antics. Mr Cawthorn has also twice been caught carrying a handgun in an airport, and has had multiple encounters with police while driving.
Meanwhile, former secretary of defence Mark Esper is making headlines with his soon-to-be-released book about his experiences serving under Donald Trump. Among the claims he makes is that during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, Mr Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the streets of Washington and order them to open fire on protesters .
Mr Trump has hit back at the story, insisting instead that he wanted a similar deployment on 6 January 2021 to maintain order in advance of the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. He claims without evidence that he was rebuffed.
Mr Esper, who was fired from his position in November 2020 following disputes with the former president, has made several startling revelations in his new book titled A Sacred Oath, which is set to be released tomorrow.
Former Trump official: He’s ‘plotting his comeback'
Miles Taylor, a former official at the Departent of Homeland Security famous for penning an anonymous op-ed proclaiming himself as part of a “resistance” inside the Trump administration, warned on Monday that the country was far from done with Donald Trump’s political ambitions.
On Twitter, Mr Taylor wrote that “For those who think we “won” in 2020 against Trump … I will tell you — after spending EVERY day on this since — that the fight is just beginning.”
He explained further: “QAnon candidates are winning primaries. Trump is plotting his comeback.”
Clarence Thomas lashes out at Roe protesters
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas lectured protesters who descended upon the Court last week during a Q&A session with legal experts.
Speaking before the xxx, he claimed: “[W]e are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like”.
“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that,” he added.
The comments were meant in response to demonstrators furious over the Court’s apparent intent to strike down two rulings that established the right to an abortion in America, but could be seen as being somewhat ironic coming from the husband of conservative activist Ginni Thomas, now at the center of a scandal regarding her aid to efforts aimed at overturning the 2020 election.
Read more from The Independent’s Bevan Hurley:
Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’
‘We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,’ Justice Thomas said
Fox host Maria Bartiromo suggests Democrats creating ‘midterms’ Covid variant
Eager to add to the littany of examples of Fox hosts spreading Covid-19 misinformation, Sunday Morning Futures and Mornings with Maria host Maria Bartiromo took to speculating on the network that interviews with health experts predicting a wave of new Covid cases in the fall were actually being ginned up by Democrats to scare voters.
“You said, ‘when the Republicans take over’, how about ‘if the Republicans take over,’ because the Washington Post is reporting more Covid on the horizon in fall, as I have been predicting, the midterms variant is on the way,” she told a guest on her program. She would echo the claim in a tweet.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
Fox host Maria Bartiromo suggests Democrats creating ‘midterms’ Covid variant
Bartiromo is not the first prominent booster of former president Donald Trump to suggest Democrats are fabricating new variants to boost their midterm prospects
Trump fires back at ‘RINO’ Esper
After a damning interview with 60 Minutes in which his former defence chief claimed that he stopped his boss from doing “terrible things” during his last year in office, Donald Trump fired back in a lengthy letter to CBS News painting the former official as “weak” while refusing to even address some of his remarks.
“Mark Esper was weak and totally ineffective, and because of it, I had to run the military. I took out ISIS, Qasem Soleimani, al Baghdadi, rebuilt the military with $2.5 trillion, created Space Force, and so much more. Mark Esper was a stiff who was desperate not to lose his job,” he argued.
Read more from The Independent’s Maroosha Muzaffar:
Trump says he personally ran US military as his defence secretary was ‘a lightweight’
‘Mark Esper was a stiff who was desperate not to lose his job’
Flashback to 2020: Esper praises Trump
As the news cycle around Mark Esper’s book continues to swirl, journalist and Trump video-clipper extraordinaire Aaron Rupar has dug up this footage of Mr Esper delivering a remarkably fawning speech thanking the then-president for his leadership during the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This footage may be jarring, but it doesn’t make Mr Esper an outlier. Many Trump administration alumni who have taken a hard line against their ex-boss since he left office were equally effusive when speaking about him during their time in his employ, especially whether he was in the room.
Jan 6: A Florida man on the run
Even as more than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, many more remain at large – and along with the mysterious person who left pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC headquarters, one in particular stands out: Florida man Jonathan Daniel Pollock.
Mr Pollock is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon, and the FBI says its officers have been trying to locate him since last summer.
Fox discourse on Covid-19 mutates
In response to warnings of a surge in Covid-19 infections, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo has opened up a new line of critique: the allegation that Democrats are hatching a plot to somehow frighten people into voting for them in November. (The process by which this would help the Democrats is unclear.)
However, the phrase isn’t actually new: it was rolled out by GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson last year.
Catch up: What Trump said about deploying troops to DC
After Mark Esper claimed that he wanted to send 10,000 troops to the streets of Washington, DC, Donald Trump was ready to punch back with a different story.
“Wrong. I wanted to send at least 10,000 troops for January 6, because I knew many people were coming to Washington that day to protest the corrupt Presidential Election of 2020,” Mr Trump wrote in a letter. “Nancy Pelosi and the DC Mayor turned me down.”
The claim that Nancy Pelosi and DC authorities were responsible for leaving the Capitol unsecured has become a talking point for House Republicans in particular, eager as they are to move the conversation away from their own members’ alleged connections to various individuals and groups who took part in the insurrection.
Shweta Sharma has more.
Trump claims he wanted 10,000 active duty troops in DC on 6January
Former president denies claims he wanted to deploy the 10,000 troops to a BLM protest
Did a conservative leak Alito’s Roe opinion?
When the bombshell draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade leaked last week, many Republicans immediately began trying to divert attention toward the question of who leaked it, with the running assumption on the right being that it must have been someone on the liberal side keen to disrupt the progress of the case.
However, National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who has covered the court since the 1970s, takes a different view. According to her, many observers are increasingly persuaded that the likeliest cuplrit was a conservative clerk or staff member who wanted to keep the court’s right-wing justices from joining a more moderate opinion written by a different colleague.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Supreme Court expert: ‘Leading theory’ says conservative clerk leaked abortion draft
Republicans are blaming the court’s liberal justices for the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito
Analysis: Why Mitch McConnell won’t get rid of the filibuster
The pressure on the Democrats to reform the Senate’s arcane procedures has never been higher. Among those still resisting demands to eliminated the filibuster, the main argument in opposition is that doing so would allow the Republicans to run riot once they get a majority in the upper chamber (which could happen as soon as this November).
However, Mitch McConnell himself has also insisted he will not throw the filibuster out. Here’s Eric Garcia to explain why the Republican leader has as much to lose from abolishing it as he has to gain.
Why Mitch McConnell won’t get rid of the filibuster
The Republican leader has more to lose than to gain from eliminating his chamber’s most hated procedural quirk
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies