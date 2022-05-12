✕ Close Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline Republican Senators are demanding that anti-abortion protesters should be arrested if they demonstrate outside justices’ homes.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who infamously called on the government to “send in the troops” during the 2020 anti-racism protests, said that “any protesting a judge’s home should be arrested on the spot by federal law enforcement”. His colleague Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, meanwhile, said that officers “should haul all of these people down to the police headquarters”.

In making their arguments, both senators cited a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has announced the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has been picked up by the CGI Merchant Group of Miami for $375m.

The Pennsylvania Avenue hotel had served as a symbol of Donald Trump’s clout with politicians and other figures who gathered there, but had also attracted multiple accusations of corruption, from questions over its use during the 2017 inauguration to concerns that bills paid by foreign delegations staying there could violate the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.