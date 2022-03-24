✕ Close Eric Trump claims Putin could tell Donald Trump was 'a very strong person'

Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” the former prosecutor who was leading the investigation into the former president has revealed.

Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz submitted his resignation last month and told district attorney Alvin Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr Trump‘s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the letter published by the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has withdrawn his endorsement from Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Mo Brooks, citing his longtime ally’s “horrible mistake” of suggesting that Republicans need to move on from the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump accused the congressman of “going woke” in a lengthy statement. In a response, Mr Brooks revealed that from September 2021 onwards, Mr Trump repeatedly asked him to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, reinstall him as president, and hold a new special election for the presidency – all of which the Alabama lawmaker says he knew to be legally impossible.