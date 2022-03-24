Trump news – live: Prosecutor who quit investigation says former president ‘guilty of felony violations’
Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” the former prosecutor who was leading the investigation into the former president has revealed.
Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz submitted his resignation last month and told district attorney Alvin Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr Trump‘s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the letter published by the New York Times.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has withdrawn his endorsement from Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Mo Brooks, citing his longtime ally’s “horrible mistake” of suggesting that Republicans need to move on from the claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Mr Trump accused the congressman of “going woke” in a lengthy statement. In a response, Mr Brooks revealed that from September 2021 onwards, Mr Trump repeatedly asked him to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, reinstall him as president, and hold a new special election for the presidency – all of which the Alabama lawmaker says he knew to be legally impossible.
“Just askin’”:Trump takes unusual approach to Missouri senate race
Donald Trump’s endorsement remains highly coveted by Republicans fighting competitive primaries, but he hasn’t always made the best bet, as his abandonment of Mo Brooks shows. In Pennsylvania, his chosen fighter, Sean Parnell, had to drop out of the race over serious domestic abuse allegations.
But now, the ex-president seems to be trying to avoid a similar problem in Missouri, where right-wing candidate Eric Greitens is the subject of horrific allegations from his former wife. In a statement yesterday evening, Mr Trump suggested an alternative candidate without mentioning the problems in the current field.
“Have the great people of Missouri been considering the big, loud, and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long for the Senate?” he wrote. “Do they appreciate what they have in him, a warrior and the first major political leader to say, ‘You better get on the Trump Train, it’s leaving the station.’ That was before I even announced I was running for President. This is not an Endorsement, but I’m just askin’?”
Jan 6 prosecutions: update from jail
CBS’s Scott MacFarlane gives an update on the number of Capitol riot suspects currently being held at the DC jail. The alleged conditions there have become a cause celebre for certain right-wing members of Congress, though as the trials (and in some cases convictions) of the various inmates begin, their criticism seems to have quietened somewhat.
Potentially joining the ranks of 6 January detainees is Enrique Tarrio, a former head of the Proud Boys who was recently arrested in Florida in connection with the riot.
Outrage as Marjorie Taylor Greene backs Madison Cawthorn and calls Zelensky a ‘thug’
Marjorie Taylor Greene said she agrees that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “thug” and that his government is “corrupt”.
She made the comments during a town hall meeting where an audience member asked if she agreed with Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn.
“Yes and yes. That’s an easy one,” she said, according to Politico.
Justin Vallejo reports.
Cruz’s critical race theory attacks backfire spectacularly
While other Republicans at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing drilled down into matters of child pornography and gender identity, Ted Cruz went at Joe Biden’s nominee on the GOP’s number one issue du jour: critical race theory, a specific academic body of thought that the party and various conservatives now use as a catch-all term for any effort to teach children about racism (in their view, highly inappropriate).
Mr Cruz’s method of attack was to show Ms Brown Jackson various childen’s books featuring antiracist arguments and storylines, but he appears to have scored something of an own goal by driving one of the books’s sales figures through the roof.
‘New World Order’ conspiracy theory lives on...
Fox News commentator Lara Logan, formerly a mainstream journalist who spun off into the hardcore right-wing ecosystem with her coverage of the Benghazi scandal, has made her latest intervention in the discourse with the conviction that Joe Biden’s passing reference to a “new world order” in a speech the other day was anything but casual...
For more on a decades-old conspiracy theory that refuses to die, here’s an explainer.
Donald Trump Jr mocked for trying to troll Ketanji Brown Jackson
Donald Trump Jr was quickly panned after the former president’s son attempted to weigh in on the third day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings.
Lawsuit claims Trump supporters conducted armed door to door visits to ‘intimidate’ voters
Civil rights groups in Colorado are suing a group of conservative political activists – some who were said to be armed – for alleged voter intimidation.
Mo Brooks hits back at Trump after he dropped his endorsement, mocking the ex-president’s ‘Big Lie’
US Representative Mo Brooks claimed Donald Trump directed him to reverse the 2020 election and install himself as president.
Mr Brooks’ comments come after Mr Trump rescinded his endorsement for the congressman’s Senate race.
Prosecutor who quit Trump investigation says ‘no doubt’ he was guilty of crimes
A top prosecutor who was part of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former president Donald Trump has said in his resignation letter that he believed the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s under threat from transgender ‘biological men'
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained she feels “threatened” that transgender women, whom she labeled “biological men”, are replacing women like herself in society.
Ms Greene’s statements, which came from a series of tweets fired off from her Twitter account on Tuesday, are false, but align closely with anti-LGBT sentiments that the unabashed conspiracy theorist has traipsed in before.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
