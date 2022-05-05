✕ Close Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump’s preferred candidate JD Vance is set to be the Republican nominee for the US Senate from Ohio as he registered a victory in the primary election there.

Mr Vance, whose long history of opposition to Mr Trump turned off many conservatives despite his enthusiastic embrace of hardcore culture war rhetoric, ultimately captured close to 32 per cent of the vote, putting him more than eight points ahead of former frontrunner Josh Mandel.

The Hillbilly Elegy author’s victory represents a show of the power the former president’s endorsement still holds within the GOP.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has settled a long-running lawsuit brought by the DC attorney general over the financing of his 2017 inauguration, specifically focused on the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a statement, Mr Trump claimed to be settling the case “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt” and couched the news in the context of violent crime, essentially saying he was giving the capital’s law enforcement agencies a break. The settlement reportedly totals some $750,000.