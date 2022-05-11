Trump news - live: Emails show 2020 election fraud efforts as Flynn says army ‘persecuting’ him over Russia
Newly revealed emails show former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.
“You’d be left with a significant Trump lead that would bolster the argument for the Legislature adopting a slate of Trump electors,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, former Trump NSA General Mike Flynn claims he is being “persecuted” by the Army which is trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by Russian government-controlled TV network Russia Today. The payment may violate the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution.
And in New York, Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.
The Wednesday ruling comes after Mr Trump’s chosen Republican representative Alex Mooney defeated fellow Republican David McKinley in a primary in West Virginia last night, while another Trump-backed candidate fell short in Nebraska’s gubernatorial primary.
Report says watchdog investigating if Texas misspent Covid aid on border crackdown
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who made immigration a cornerstone issue of his administration since assuming office seven years ago, is catching heat from a federal watchdog investigating whether his state misspent Covid aid to offset the costs of his crackdown on the US-Mexico border.
Operation Lone Star, the Republican’s massive security mission that sought to increase arrests along the state’s southern border, was reportedly partially supported by rerouting roughly $1bn in public health and safety funds to the border, while the state continued to accept federal pandemic funds to replace some of that money lost, according to The Washington Post, who analysed the spending records.
Johanna Chisholm has the details.
Background: How the ‘pro-life’ movement killed Roe v Wade
Powerful legal groups, conservative Christian activists and right-wing figures shaped an anti-abortion agenda in the hands of the US Supreme Court, Alex Woodward reports.
Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide
Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization and some forms of contraception.
The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Senate now voting on protecting a woman’s right to choose
Marsha Blackburn says Justice Department should arrest pro-choice protesters
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said the Department of Justice should use a little-used law enacted during the Red Scare of the 1950s to punish Americans who protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.
Read more:
Emails show Trump lawyer tell GOP officials to throw out absentee ballots in 2020 election
Newly revealed emails show that former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged Republican officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots and recount the commonwealth’s popular vote to show Mr Trump leading there in an effort to ultimatley overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Abe Asher reports.
Michael Flynn says US Army is ‘persecuting’ him
Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claims he is being “persecuted“ by the Army which is trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by the Russian government.
The retired Lieutenant General was paid $38,557.06 by Russian state-controlled television network Russia Today to attend a December 2015 gala.
Graeme Massie reports.
Kentucky AG enters 2023 governor’s race
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork on Wednesday to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race, hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.
Mr Cameron, seen as a rising GOP star, made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as the state’s attorney general. Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor.
The attorney general last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions Mr Beshear imposed to try to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers. The governor maintains that his actions saved lives.
Mr Cameron has close ties to the state’s most powerful Republican — US Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell — having formerly served as the senator’s legal counsel.
He enters what could become a crowded field of Republicans running to unseat Governor Beshear in next year’s top-of-the-ticket race.
Recent polling shows Mr Beshear remains popular in Republican-trending Kentucky. The governor has landed the state’s two largest-ever economic development projects during his term.
Poll: Democrat enthusiasm for midterms boosted over Roe v Wade
A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico suggests that Democrats are beginning to get revved up for the midterm elections due to the threat of Roe v Wade being overturned, though Republicans maintain the enthusiasm lead.
The polling group says:
Since an April 29-May 2 survey conducted before Politico published Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion revealing that the court’s conservative majority had voted to overturn Roe, the share of Democratic voters who said they were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic to vote in the midterm elections increased from 48% to 54%, while Republican excitement increased from 59% to 61%.
Democrats’ increased eagerness to vote was propelled by women: 51% of female Democrats said they are at least very enthusiastic to vote this November, up 11 points over the week and at its highest point since weekly tracking began in September.
House Dems protest doomed Senate vote on abortion rights
The Independent’s Erica Garcia is on Capitol Hill and spotted some familiar faces from the progressive wing of the party.
