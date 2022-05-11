Liveupdated1652300092

Trump news - live: Emails show 2020 election fraud efforts as Flynn says army ‘persecuting’ him over Russia

Follow the latest updates

Oliver O'Connell,Shweta Sharma,Andrew Naughtie
Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:14
Comments

GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

Newly revealed emails show former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.

“You’d be left with a significant Trump lead that would bolster the argument for the Legislature adopting a slate of Trump electors,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, former Trump NSA General Mike Flynn claims he is being “persecuted” by the Army which is trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by Russian government-controlled TV network Russia Today. The payment may violate the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution.

And in New York, Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.

The Wednesday ruling comes after Mr Trump’s chosen Republican representative Alex Mooney defeated fellow Republican David McKinley in a primary in West Virginia last night, while another Trump-backed candidate fell short in Nebraska’s gubernatorial primary.

Recommended

1652300092

Report says watchdog investigating if Texas misspent Covid aid on border crackdown

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who made immigration a cornerstone issue of his administration since assuming office seven years ago, is catching heat from a federal watchdog investigating whether his state misspent Covid aid to offset the costs of his crackdown on the US-Mexico border.

Operation Lone Star, the Republican’s massive security mission that sought to increase arrests along the state’s southern border, was reportedly partially supported by rerouting roughly $1bn in public health and safety funds to the border, while the state continued to accept federal pandemic funds to replace some of that money lost, according to The Washington Post, who analysed the spending records.

Johanna Chisholm has the details.

Watchdog investigating whether Texas misspent Covid aid on border crackdown

The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that they were initiating a “review” into the state’s spending

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 21:14
1652299861

Background: How the ‘pro-life’ movement killed Roe v Wade

Powerful legal groups, conservative Christian activists and right-wing figures shaped an anti-abortion agenda in the hands of the US Supreme Court, Alex Woodward reports.

Inside the ‘pro-life’ movement that killed Roe v Wade

Powerful legal groups, conservative Christian activists and right-wing figures shaped an anti-abortion agenda in the hands of the US Supreme Court, Alex Woodward reports

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 21:11
1652299198

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization and some forms of contraception.

The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”

Alex Woodward has the latest.

Louisiana governor opposes bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization and some forms of contraception.

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 20:59
1652297911

Senate now voting on protecting a woman’s right to choose

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 20:38
1652297752

Marsha Blackburn says Justice Department should arrest pro-choice protesters

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said the Department of Justice should use a little-used law enacted during the Red Scare of the 1950s to punish Americans who protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Read more:

Senator Marsha Blackburn says Justice Department should arrest pro-choice protesters

‘They should haul all of these people down to the police headquarters’

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 20:35
1652296672

Emails show Trump lawyer tell GOP officials to throw out absentee ballots in 2020 election

Newly revealed emails show that former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged Republican officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots and recount the commonwealth’s popular vote to show Mr Trump leading there in an effort to ultimatley overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Abe Asher reports.

New emails show how far Trump lawyer was willing to go to overturn 2020 election

John Eastman suggested that Pennsylvania throw out thousands of absentee ballots to show Donald Trump leading the state’s vote count.

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 20:17
1652296132

Michael Flynn says US Army is ‘persecuting’ him

Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claims he is being “persecuted“ by the Army which is trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by the Russian government.

The retired Lieutenant General was paid $38,557.06 by Russian state-controlled television network Russia Today to attend a December 2015 gala.

Graeme Massie reports.

Michael Flynn says US Army ‘persecuting’ him for taking money from Russian TV channel

Retired Lt General was paid $38,557.06 by Russia Today to attend 2015 gala with Vladimir Putin

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 20:08
1652295472

Kentucky AG enters 2023 governor’s race

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork on Wednesday to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race, hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.

Mr Cameron, seen as a rising GOP star, made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as the state’s attorney general. Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor.

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

(AP)

The attorney general last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions Mr Beshear imposed to try to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers. The governor maintains that his actions saved lives.

Mr Cameron has close ties to the state’s most powerful Republican — US Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell — having formerly served as the senator’s legal counsel.

He enters what could become a crowded field of Republicans running to unseat Governor Beshear in next year’s top-of-the-ticket race.

Recent polling shows Mr Beshear remains popular in Republican-trending Kentucky. The governor has landed the state’s two largest-ever economic development projects during his term.

AP

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 19:57
1652295052

Poll: Democrat enthusiasm for midterms boosted over Roe v Wade

A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico suggests that Democrats are beginning to get revved up for the midterm elections due to the threat of Roe v Wade being overturned, though Republicans maintain the enthusiasm lead.

The polling group says:

Since an April 29-May 2 survey conducted before Politico published Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion revealing that the court’s conservative majority had voted to overturn Roe, the share of Democratic voters who said they were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic to vote in the midterm elections increased from 48% to 54%, while Republican excitement increased from 59% to 61%.

Democrats’ increased eagerness to vote was propelled by women: 51% of female Democrats said they are at least very enthusiastic to vote this November, up 11 points over the week and at its highest point since weekly tracking began in September.

Republicans Maintain Midterm Enthusiasm Edge, but Democrats Are Gaining Ground

Democrats’ increased eagerness to vote was driven by women, with 51% of female Democrats saying they are at least very enthusiastic to vote this year.

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 19:50
1652294572

House Dems protest doomed Senate vote on abortion rights

The Independent’s Erica Garcia is on Capitol Hill and spotted some familiar faces from the progressive wing of the party.

Oliver O'Connell11 May 2022 19:42

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in