Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.

The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live.

Fox News will, however, offer live streams of the hearing without authentication on Foxnews.com and Fox Nation.

The Washington Post reports that witness accounts of 6 January given to the committee include the Secret Service rebuffing Donald Trump’s request to walk to the Capitol with supporters for two weeks before he announced it on the day to the crowd, leaving them scrambling, but ultimately scuttling the idea.

Senior members of the far-right Proud Boys group are facing a new indictment on multiple charges stemming from the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, including counts of seditious conspiracy against the US government.