Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News
Fox News primetime programmes, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, won’t air full Jan 6 hearing
Jamie Raskin doesn’t say whether the Jan 6 Committee will get Mike Pence to testify
Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.
The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live.
Fox News will, however, offer live streams of the hearing without authentication on Foxnews.com and Fox Nation.
The Washington Post reports that witness accounts of 6 January given to the committee include the Secret Service rebuffing Donald Trump’s request to walk to the Capitol with supporters for two weeks before he announced it on the day to the crowd, leaving them scrambling, but ultimately scuttling the idea.
Senior members of the far-right Proud Boys group are facing a new indictment on multiple charges stemming from the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, including counts of seditious conspiracy against the US government.
Matthew McConaughey holds up artwork of children killed in Uvalde in White House briefing
An emotional Matthew McConaughey took to the White House briefing room on Tuesday to plead for stronger gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
The veteran actor became emotional as he held up artwork and photos of children slain by the 18-year-old gunman and described the severity of wounds inflicted by the AR-15-style rifle used in that massacre.
“Make these lives matter,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Matthew McConaughey shows Uvalde victims' drawings in emotional White House briefing
The Uvalde, Texas native became emotional as he described his encounters with families of children who died in last month's mass shooting
Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News
Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings.
Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”.
“Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former secretary of state, New York senator, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Hillary Clinton launches attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings
‘Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site’
Fox News could be only major network to not cover Jan 6 hearings
Fox News could become the only major network in the US that will skip covering the first public hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection.
Instead, coverage of the hearings will move to the Fox Business Network and the right-leaning news channel will only cover the hearings “as news warrants”, said a Fox press release cited by Business Insider.
After almost a year-long exhaustive investigation, the select committee will hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday at 8pm ET.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Fox News could become only major network to skip covering Jan 6 hearings
Coverage of the hearings will run on the Fox Business Network instead
Son of Buffalo shooting victim demands Senate address ‘cancer of white supremacy’
The son of the eldest victim of the Buffalo grocery store massacre has demanded US senators take action against the “cancer of white supremacy”.
Garnell Whitfield Jr, whose 86-year-old mother Ruth Whitfield was killed in the 14 May attack, called on members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to “yield your positions of authority” if they were unwilling to find a solution to the growing domestic terror threat.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Son of Buffalo shooting victim demands Senate address 'cancer of white supremacy'
‘Imagine the faces of your mothers, as you look at mine and ask yourself, is there nothing that we can do?’
GOP senator caught on phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism
A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.
John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.
John Bowden reports:
GOP senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into Buffalo massacre
Cornyn is senator leading GOP negotiations on gun reform after twin tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde
Senate votes to advance landmark burn pits bill
The US Senate has voted to advance landmark burn pits bill bringing veterans who are sick and dying from toxic exposure one step closer to getting healthcare access and benefits.
The toxic burn pit exposure bill (Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022) cleared a Senate cloture vote 86-12 on Tuesday.
Graeme Massie reports:
Senate votes to advance landmark burn pits bill for veterans
The bill was named after the late Sgt First Class Heath Robinson who died in May 2020 from a rare cancer
Secret Service rebuffed Trump for two weeks over plan to walk to Capitol
The Washington Post reports that former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was going to walk down to the Capitol with his supporters on 6 January 2021, caused the Secret Service to scramble to try and secure a safe route.
The paper cited two people briefed on witness accounts given to the select committee investigating the events surrounding the storming of the US Capitol building.
This scramble happened after two weeks of pressure from Mr Trump on the Secret Service to prepare for such a trip that had been rebuffed by the agency.
A rush to try to accommodate the president only began after he told the 30,000-strong crowd gathered for his rally at the Ellipse that morning: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”
Calls to DC police to help secure streets and block intersections were declined as they were already stretched thin with protests, and later a growing mob outside Congress.
Eventually, the plan was called off by the presidential detail as “untenable and unsafe”.
A DC official confirmed the request to the Post. Mr Trump has previously told the outlet that his desire to go to the Capitol on 6 January 2021 was blocked by the Secret Service.
Jan 6 committee still finalising witness list
According to reporting by The New York Times, the final witness list for the upcoming primetime televised herding of the January 6 committee is still being finalised.
It could still mean that high-profile former Trump administration officials could appear and give testimony.
Key aides to former Vice President Mike Pence will be appearing during the first night of TV coverage, and the public will be presented with a multimedia presentation including fresh material.
Further to that though, the committee is said not to have “nailed down the full slate of witnesses” that could appear. This could include former Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen who served after Bill Barr stepped down near the end of the Trump administration.
According to the Times:
The panel is waiting for Jeffrey A. Rosen, the former acting attorney general, and Richard P. Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general, to respond to formal requests to testify, according to two people briefed on the matter.
Both Mr. Rosen and Mr. Donoghue have already told multiple congressional committees that Mr. Trump and his allies pressured the department to say falsely that it had found voter fraud and to use its power to undo the results.
In addition, there are also reportedly ongoing informal talks with Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, as well as Byung Pak, the former US attorney in Atlanta, who left his role on 4 January 2021 after finding out the president wanted to fire him for not finding voter fraud.
Trump revisits long-held Mount Rushmore fantasy
Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.
One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the monument.
It was shared by his daughter, Ivanka, on Twitter shortly after it was taken.
Another photo, this one edited, depicted Mr Trump as part of the monument itself.
John Bowden has the story.
Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promise bombshells
First committee hearing is set for Thursday
Department of Homeland Security warns of threats to public gatherings
In a new bulletin, the Department of Homeland Security has warned that high-profile events and public gatherings across the US could be increasingly targeted with violence.
“In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.
“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents,” it read. “Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism.”
Eric Garcia has more.
Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets
The department said it would ‘expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets’
