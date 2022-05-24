Trump news - live: Madison Cawthorn facing House Ethics Committee investigation
‘Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now’
Former president Donald Trump is facing a bipartisan backlash after he shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social seemingly calling for "civil war" in the United States.
Mr Trump "retruthed" a user's "civil war" comment on former Fox Nation host Lara Logan's post, which was a screengrab of El Salvadorian president Nayib Bukele's criticism of America.
"The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons," Mr Bukele wrote on Twitter. “Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within."
Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans tore into the 45th president for "calling for a civil war" following the 6 January Capitol insurrection.
"Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through 'just one more election first'," asked Rep Adam Kinzinger.
ICYMI: Kellyanne Conway eviscerates Jared Kushner
Kellyanne Conway is holding nothing back in her new memoir, due out Tuesday, which examines her work for the 2016 Trump campaign and later Trump presidency.
And one of her top targets for criticism is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, whom she faulted for not hesitating to work on numerous projects despite having little to no experience in the matters at hand. Mr Kushner worked on a number of projects for his father from 2017-2021, including Middle East peace efforts.
“There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. Criminal justice reform. Middle East peace. The southern and northern borders. Veterans and opioids. Big Tech and small business,” Ms Conway wrote.
“If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio,” she added.
Read more in The Independent from Maroosha Muzaffar:
Kellyanne Conway skewers ‘shrewd and calculating’ Jared Kushner in new book
‘If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio’
ICYMI: Mike Pence could challenge Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence is making his presence felt in Georgia, on the eve of the state’s primary, on behalf of Gov Brian Kemp. Mr Kemp is likely to prevail on Tuesday against a Trump-backed primary challenger.
The move is a sign that Mr Pence is getting bolder with his public break from Donald Trump and his efforts to make a name for himself in the party. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, Mr Pence is refusing to rule out a primary bid against his old boss.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
Pence wont rule out running against Trump in 2024
Mr Pence is set to campaign for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp at a rally on Monday
ICYMI: Madison Cawthorn faces ethics probe
Less than a week after losing his Republican primary in North Carolina’s 11th district, Madison Cawthorn is now facing a new scandal.
The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating the freshman, lame-duck congressman for allegedly promoting a cryptocurrency in which he had a business interest as well as for an alleged relationship with a male staffer - whom he has described as his third cousin.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
Madison Cawthorn facing investigation by House Ethics Committee
The panel is investigation whether Mr Cawthorn ‘improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff’
Secret Service spent $1.75m at Trump-owned properties, watchdog says
Donald Trump’s choice to frequently stay at his own properties while president resulted in a windfall for his company, according to Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington.
The group, through Freedom of Information Act requests, learned that the Secret Service spent more than $1.75 million at Trump properties to protect the president over the course of four years.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
Secret Service spent $1.75m at Trump-owned properties, watchdog says
Mr Trump charges the agency $396.15 per day to rent a room at the Mar-a-Lago club, where he has lived since leaving office in 2021
Ted Cruz complains about Pete Davidson getting ‘all these hot women’
Ted Cruz has a truly nauseating complaint about departing Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson: The latter is too successful at dating.
Mr Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of Kanye West.
Read more in The Independent from Bevan Hurley:
Ted Cruz complains about Pete Davidson getting ‘all these hot women’
‘Can I just tell you, it is so creepy and so disgusting’
Washington DC sues Facebook over tactic used by 2016 Trump campaign’s data firm
Washington DC’s attorney general is suing Facebook over the mass-gathering of data by Cambridge Analytica, the data firm which was contracted by the Trump campaign in 2016 for its digital efforts.
The lawsuit was announced on Monday.
“This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions,” DC attorney general Karl Racine said in a statement.
Read more from The Independent’s Nathan Place:
DC attorney general personally sues Mark Zuckerberg
‘This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions,’ says DC attorney general Karl Racine
Kellyanne Conway flames Trump critic husband as ‘sinister’ and ‘cheating by tweeting’ in new memoir
Former White House counselor and Trump campaign 2016 manager Kellyanne Conway tore into her husband, Washington DC attorney and commentator George Conway, in her upcoming memoir. Here’s The Deal is set to release tomorrow.
In it, she blames Mr Conway for his frequent sniping at Mr Trump from Twitter and other venues, which she said often came while they were in close proximity to one another.
"I had two men in my life,” she writes in one section. “One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn’t George Conway. It was Donald Trump."
Read more from The Independent’s Josh Marcus:
Kellyanne Conway flames Trump critic husband George Conway as ‘sinister’ in new book
New book details internal tensions over differences on Trump
House Ethics Committee investigating cryptocurrency and sex allegations against Madison Cawthorn
Andrew Feinberg reports on the latest headache for Rep Madison Cawthorn, who lost his primary election last week:
House Ethics Committee probing cryptocurrency and sex claims against Madison Cawthorn
The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into claims that North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn committed insider trading and engaged in a sexual relationship with a male staff member in violation of House ethics rules.
Pence breaks with Trump in Georgia primary
Mike Pence is joining the effort aimed at halting Donald Trump’s attempts to oust Georgia’s governor and install David Perdue, the state’s former US senator who has maintained that victory was “stolen” from Mr Trump in the state in 2020.
The former vice president is on the ground in the state on the eve of Georgia’s primary elections stumping for incumbent Brian Kemp, who earned Mr Trump’s ire in 2020 by refusing to call on the state legislature to launch an investigation into the 2020 election or overturn the state’s results.
Mr Perdue’s campaign appears to be trailing the incumbent by a significant margin and as a result Tuesday could represent the first major defeat of the former president in the 2022 election season.
Mo Brooks claims ‘honest mistake’ for mailers touting Trump endorsement
Mo Brooks’s campaign in Alabama is claiming an “honest mistake” after a state news site obtained two mailers from the candidate that were received by voters in recent days touting an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who pulled his support for Brooks after the candidate called on voters to move on from complaints about the 2020 election.
Mr Trump’s Save America PAC issued a statement about the issue on Monday, writing: “Can’t do that, Mo!”, in a press release.
Mr Brooks’s campaign responded to the Alabama Political Reporter: “No mail would be or has been approved to go out with old or inaccurate information. The only letters using the endorsement were approved way before anything changed. Either the mail-house messed up sending an old mailer or USPS messed up delivering something that was supposed to be delivered months ago. Either way, it’s an honest mistake that wasn’t supposed to happen.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies