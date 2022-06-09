✕ Close Jamie Raskin doesn’t say whether the Jan 6 Committee will get Mike Pence to testify

A former GOP insider tells The Independent that former president Donald Trump will “lose his mind” when he watches the January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol riot on Thursday evening and realises no one is there to interject on his behalf.

Kurt Bardella also called House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to withdraw Republican committee picks a “massive strategic error”.

Trump allies meanwhile are have called the prime time special “disgustingly out of touch”, saying that Americans care more about inflation and gas prices, and no one will watch.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the hearings live on its main channel when every other network will. She tweeted that “Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.

Relatedly, Steve Bannon’s lawyers have subpoenaed House speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the January 6 committee. Mr Bannon, once a strategist for former president Trump, was indicted in November 2021 by a federal grand jury for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to testify and produce documents.