Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’

✕ Close GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.”

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”

Also on Wednesday, The Trump Organization said that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami.

The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president.

Meanwhile newly revealed emails show Mr Trump’s former attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.

And in New York, the former president has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.