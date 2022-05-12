Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’

Trump news - live: Biden mocks former president as ‘the great MAGA king’
President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.”
“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”
Also on Wednesday, The Trump Organization said that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami.
The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president.
Meanwhile newly revealed emails show Mr Trump’s former attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.
And in New York, the former president has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.
Audio reveals Lindsey Graham blasting Trump after Jan 6 riot
Senator Lindsey Graham hit out at former president Donald Trump and said president Joe Biden was the best person to help the US “reset” and come out “stronger” from the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to recordings released by a pair of New York Times reporters and played on CNN.
A recording captured Mr Graham saying he thought Mr Trump “misjudged the passion” of his supporters and slamming the ex-president for speaking at the rally which immediately preceded the riot.
“He plays the TV game and he went too far here,” Mr Graham said. “That rally didn’t help, talking about primarying Liz [Cheney] — he created a sense of revenge”.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
New audio reveals Lindsey Graham blasting Trump after Jan 6 Capitol riot
‘How mad can you get at Joe Biden?’
Trump sells DC hotel to Miami based investor group
Donald Trump’s family’s hotel in Washington has been sold to a Miami based investor group.
The Trump Organisation announced on Wednesday that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel to the CGI Merchant Group of Miami.
Read more:
Trump sells DC hotel at centre of ethics violations claims to Miami investment group
The hotel is the former Old Post Office building and still formally owned by US government
Supreme Court justices to meet for the first time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The nine judges of the Supreme Court will gather in private on Thursday for the first time since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade.
The meeting comes amid concerns regarding the future of abortion rights in the country.
The meeting will be held in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room and could be a tense affair.
No one aside from the justices attends and the most junior among them, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is responsible for taking notes, reported Associated Press.
Michael Flynn says US Army ‘persecuting’ him for taking money from Russian government TV channel
Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claims he is being “persecuted“ by the Army who are trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by the Russian government.
Graeme Massie reports.
Michael Flynn says US Army ‘persecuting’ him for taking money from Russian TV channel
Retired Lt General was paid $38,557.06 by Russia Today to attend 2015 gala with Vladimir Putin
National Archives to release more documents to 6 Jan panel
The National Archives is set to release another set of documents to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s 6 January Capitol Hill riots, reported CNN.
According to a new set of letters released by the agency on Wednesday, the document release will contain around 23,000 emails and attachments.
It will be the eighth installment of documents processed by the Archives for the House committee.
The Archives said on Wednesday they would not hold back records Trump wants to keep secret from the House investigators.
The Archives consulted with the White House, which doesn’t want to keep the documents secret, reported CNN quoting a letter released Wednesday.
In March, Donald Trump had said he wanted to potentially claim executive privilege related to some of the documents in the National Archives collection.
Emails show Trump lawyer told GOP officials to throw out absentee ballots in 2020 election
Newly revealed emails show that former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged Republican officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots and recount the commonwealth’s popular vote to show Mr Trump leading there in an effort to ultimatley overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Abe Asher reports.
New emails show how far Trump lawyer was willing to go to overturn 2020 election
John Eastman suggested that Pennsylvania throw out thousands of absentee ballots to show Donald Trump leading the state’s vote count.
Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’
President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.”
“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”
While the president does not typically mention Mr Trump by name, he did so on Wednesday while defending his own economic policies amid rising inflation and an uneasy stock market.
Read more:
Biden mocks Trump as 'the great MAGA King' in fiery speech on economy
‘Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president’
New York judge lifts contempt order against Trump but orders him to pay $110k
Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted the contempt order against him put in place following a dispute concerning financial documents from the Trump Organization.
New York Judge Arthur Engoron lifted the order assuming that a number of requirements would be fulfilled.
Read more:
Trump ordered to pay $110k in fines as judge lifts contempt order against him
Former president’s use of post-it notes prompts dispute between Trump lawyer and New York state attorney
Trump sells Washington hotel to Miami based investor group
The Trump Organization said on Wednesday that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami.
The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president.
Sources said to the Associated Press that the hotel was sold for $375 million, giving the Trump family as $100 million in profit.
The new owners plan to remove the Trump name from the facade and rebrand the hotel a Waldorf Astoria.
ICYMI: Elon Musk says he plans to lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban
Elon Musk has said he will end Donald Trump’s Twitter ban - adding that he thought the decision to block the then-president was “morally bad”.
In news that will celebrated by supporters of Mr Trump as enthusiastically as it is condemned by his critics, the tech billionaire who is in the process of buying the social media network, said the initial decision in January 2021 had been incorrect.
“I think it was a morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event hosted in London by the Financial Times.
Read more:
Elon Musk says he'll end Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Decision on whether or not to reinstate former president had been much anticipated
