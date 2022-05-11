✕ Close GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

Elon Musk has said he would end Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, saying he thought the decision to block the then-president was “morally wrong”, “foolish in the extreme” and “it alienated a large part of the country”.

Perhaps as a reminder of what America has been missing without the former president on the platform, Rolling Stone published a story in which senior Trump officials said he repeatedly asked if China had a secret “hurricane gun” to launch storms at the US.

Also recalling his time in the administration, former secretary of defence Mark Esper appeared on Fox News to talk about his new book A Sacred Oath and confirmed he views Mr Trump as a threat to American democracy. He asked host Brett Baier what other conclusion anyone could come to based on the events of 6 January 2021.

On Tuesday night, a Republican primary in West Virginia will see two incumbent GOP congressmen duke it out for a newly redrawn district – and the two have been endorsed by very different backers. While hardcore conservative Alex Mooney enjoys the backing of Donald Trump, his rival David McKinley has the support of the state’s most senior Democrat, Joe Manchin.