President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at America’s most popular sport and groused about long-standing business practices that are highlighting the effect of his tariff agenda in a pair of morning social media posts.

Writing on Truth Social, the president laid into the National Football League for what he described as a “ridiculous looking” new rule governing the conduct of kickoffs following a score by either team or at the start of a game’s two halves.

First rolled out in 2024, the “dynamic kickoff rule” prevents kicking-team players from moving until the ball hits the ground after being kicked.

The president characterized the rule change, which is meant to encourage player safety by reducing high-speed collisions and promote more exciting play during kickoff returns, as “at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell.”

Trump then added: “The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas?”

Donald Trump is lashing out at a NFL rule change meant to improve player safety

Moments later, he posted a separate missive suggesting that American corporations shift from quarterly reporting on earnings to a semiannual reporting schedule to “save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies.”

“Did you ever hear the statement that, “China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???” Not good!!!” he said.

It’s unclear why Trump decided to complain about the longstanding business practice but it’s possible that his motivation in suggesting moving to a semiannual reporting model is to hide the negative impact of his tariff policies.

Trump frequently claims tariffs are paid by foreign governments, even though they are import taxes charged by the federal government and paid by importers who often pass them along to consumers in higher prices.

A three-judge panel on the New York-based federal Court of International Trade found in May that Trump had wrongfully invoked a decades-old law which he claimed gave him the power to impose his sweeping tariff agenda.

That decision is on hold pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.