Trump news – live: Trump rages about 'cancer' on Truth Social amid reports Jan 6 panel will call to charge him
Panel will meet Monday to vote on whether to refer charges to the Justice Department
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”.
The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”.
“These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform.
Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is expected to refer Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice for a charge of insurrection.
The panel investigating the 6 January, 2021 assault – which was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing election lies – will hold a hearing on Monday to vote on criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
Committee members also are expected to vote to refer charges against Mr Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States government, according to reports.
McCarthy's race for speaker risks upending House on Day One
In his quest to rise to House speaker, Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history — potentially becoming the first nominee in 100 years unable to win the job on a first-round floor vote.
The increasingly real prospect of a messy floor fight over the speaker’s gavel on Day One of the new Congress on Jan. 3 is worrying House Republicans, who are bracing for the spectacle. They have been meeting endlessly in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff.
Taking hold of a perilously slim 222-seat Republican majority in the 435-member House and facing handful of defectors, McCarthy is working furiously to reach the 218-vote threshold typically needed to become speaker.
“The fear is, that if we stumble out of the gate,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., a McCarthy ally, then the voters who sent the Republicans to Washington “will revolt over that and they will feel let down.”
Not since the disputed election of 1923 has a candidate for House speaker faced the public scrutiny of convening a new session of Congress only to have it descend into political chaos, with one vote after another, until a new speaker is chosen. At that time, it eventually took a grueling nine ballots to secure the gavel.
Ben Shapiro slams Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘cringeworthy’ and ‘painful’
Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro has blasted Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘painful’ and ‘cringeworthy’.
The former president announced his limited edition collectible cards would be going up for sale, advertising them with images of himself Photoshopped over superheroes.
“This major announcement almost completely craters his presidential campaign before it even gets off the ground”, Shapiro said on his show.
“On every available front, it’s just the dumbest politics maybe I’ve ever seen.”
VOICES: What Washington wants for the holidays
Here is what we think each of the most influential people in Washington would want most for the holidays (and we’re pretty sure Joe Manchin doesn’t need another lump of coal given he’s in West Virginia).
Donald Trump: A New Year rebound. The former president took the fall for Republicans’ poor showing in the 2022 midterm, partially because of the fact he endorsed so many clunker candidates. Since then, his announcement of a third White House run has received little fanfare. Polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has started to eclipse the former president, and this week has seen him make the bizarre “major announcement” that he is releasing a new line of digital trading cards.
The former president has recovered from setbacks innumerable times – he went from inciting a deadly riot to having all but a handful of Republicans defend him during impeachment proceedings. But if he is to succeed, things will need to change.
Donald Trump supporters mocked after $99 superhero trading card NFTs sell out in less than a day
The site where Donald Trump is selling his widely-mocked $99 digital trading cards is claiming that they have sold out their inventory.
Mr Trump said in an announcement on Thursday that the “limited edition cards” would be “a great Christmas gift”.
According to tracker OpenSea, there were 45,000 images up for sale at the start.
The site hosting the sale of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) claimed that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”.
“NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates,” it said.
Twitter users were quick to mock Trump supporters for buying the trading cards.
“Trump has already sold out all 45,000 of his $99 digital trading cards. The same people screaming about ‘inflation’ and ‘gas prices’ just paid $99 for a single JPEG image,” progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.
Trump compares US to person dying from cancer as Jan 6 criminal referral looms
Donald Trump compared the US to a person dying from cancer in a furious Truth Social rant following reports that the January 6 committee is preparing to recommend criminal charges against him.
Mr Trump shared a string of outraged posts on his social media network in the early hours on Saturday, including one where he declared: “Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”.
“The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer,” he continued.
“These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!”
In another post, Mr Trump referenced critics who have described him as a threat to democracy.
“‘THREAT TO DEMOCRACY’ is the Radical Left Democrat’s new chant. Like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, before it, and all the rest, it is a total Disinformation HOAX & SCAM. They are the ones who are the REAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,” he wrote.
“Remember, the Democrat’s policies are destroying our Country, they ‘stink.’ DISINFORMATION & WEAPONIZATION of ‘Justice’ is all they’ve got, but someday it will all come back to haunt them.”
A third post simply read: “THEY ARE GOING AFTER ME BECAUSE THEY ARE REALLY GOING AFTER YOU!”
GOP witness tells House hearing on Uvalde massacre that ‘paddle and prayer’ can stop gun violence
A chairman of a Donald Trump-affiliated think tank argued to members of Congress that schools should use corporal punishment and prayer to prevent mass shootings that have killed dozens of schoolchildren across the US.
Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Opportunity Now, repeatedly invoked religion in his testimony to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun reform in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
The hearing was also held 10 years and one day after the massacre of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
Seated next to a survivor of that attack, as well as the sister of a 10-year-old girl slaughtered at Uvalde, Mr Brewer said “if we’re going to get serious about gun violence, then we must first get serious about bringing the paddle and prayer back to our public schools.”
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell returns to Twitter with a call to melt down voting machines
Election fraud conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell has returned to Twitter, a platform from which he was permanently suspended for repeatedly violating the social media company’s civic integrity policies.
Mr Lindell’s first post on 16 December calls to “MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS”. He is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3bn for defamation.
Trump tells Orthodox Jews he’s the ‘best ally you’ve ever had’ but avoids mention of dinner with antisemites
Donald Trump told a conference of Orthodox Jews that he was “the best ally you’ve ever had,” but did not address his recent dinner with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
Speaking at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah at his National Doral club in Miami on Friday, Mr Trump repeatedly proclaimed his love and support for Israel.
“Nobody’s done what I’ve done in terms of being pro-Israel,” he said to applause. "I believe I’m the best ally you’ve ever had.”
Trump Organization trial juror lifts lid on deliberations and reveals why panel voted to convict
A New Yorker who sat on the jury that found two Trump Organization companies guilty of criminal tax fraud has revealed how the panel referred to the former president as “Joe Smith” during deliberations.
The unnamed jurist told The Daily Beast that they had coined the pseudonym to avoid feelings of bias against Donald Trump.
“I constantly fought my knee-jerk belief that of course anything with the name Trump on it is crooked,” he said.
