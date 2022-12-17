✕ Close Related video: Ben Shapiro slams Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘cringeworthy’ and ‘painful’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”.

The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”.

“These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform.

Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is expected to refer Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice for a charge of insurrection.

The panel investigating the 6 January, 2021 assault – which was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing election lies – will hold a hearing on Monday to vote on criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

Committee members also are expected to vote to refer charges against Mr Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States government, according to reports.