Trump news - live: Texts between homeland security officials before Jan 6 missing, says report
Follow the latest updates on the January 6 committee investigation into former President Donald Trump
9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament
Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the hugely contentious LIV Golf series to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, with both he and his son Eric set to join a pro-am round today.
The fact the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to make clear what it knows about the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in the attacks. In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack “horrible” and said “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for branding him a liar and calling his unfounded claims about the 2020 election the “Big Lie”.
In an extended letter released last night, he claims that the network defamed him in its coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections, the investigation into his ties to Russia, and the attack on the US Capitol.
Mr Trump has also lashed out at reports that the US Department of Justice is investigating his actions as he tried to subvert Joe Biden’s election victory, with Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming that the department has no qualms about any political blowback as a result of criminally indicting him.
Key texts between Trump homeland security officials before Jan 6 missing - Report
A critical exchange of text messages between two top security officials Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli from the Donald Trump administration before the January 6 attack took place on the US capitol is missing, people aware of the matter have said, reported The Washington Post.
The report said that the messages between the top officials of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli — were lost “in a reset” of their official phones when they left their jobs in January last year.
This comes at a time the House Committee officials have learnt that the text message exchange between the US Secret Service agents were also deleted more than a year ago and may never be recovered, diluting a critical firsthand account of the events leading up to the violent attacks on the historic building.
In rare remarks, Obama praises Biden breakthroughs on climate, drug prices and economy
Former President Barack Obama issued a rare statement praising President Joe Biden and the Democrats for achieving a set of wins this week that could see the party pass historic legislation to fight climate change, draw down inflation, and address other issues.
Mr Obama spoke via Twitter in recognition of his former VP’s progress this week, a day after it was announced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had struck a deal with a moderate Democrat senator, Joe Manchin, to revive parts of Mr Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
The deal’s passage is far from a certainty given the yet-unannounced position of Mr Manchin’s fellow centrist Senator Kyrsten Sinema, but it is still a major step for DC Democrats hoping for major progress on the president’s priorities before the midterms.
John Bowden reports on what the former president said.
Donald Trump’s no-makeup appearance stuns people
In a rare first, Donald Trump on Thursday made a public appearance sans makeup at the LIV Golf tournament and people could not stop looking at his face.
The 75-year-old former president teed off at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to play in the Saudi-back tournament alongside notable celebrities including his son Eric Trump, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, Caitlyn Jenner and more.
Wearing a white polo, black pants, and a MAGA hat, many noted the former president’s face look surprisingly more natural than usual as he took practice swings.
Read the full story here:
Here’s what is included in the monster spending deal agreed to by Democrats
Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked Washington on Wednesday when they announced they had reached an agreement on a spending bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs and combat climate change.
The legislation is significantly pared down from Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better spending package – which would have included everything from child care; an expanded child tax credit; hearing and dental coverage for Medicare; and home care for elderly people and people with disabilities.
Eric Garcia reports on what’s in the Inflation Reduction Act.
ICYMI: Democrats reach deal on major climate and health care bill
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer worth hundreds of billions of dollars to lower prescription drug prices, raise taxes, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy.
The bill represents a slimmer version of a massive domestic spending plan dubbed Build Back Better, which was a central pillar of Joe Biden’s first-term agenda.
Eric Garcia reports on what has been nicknamed “Build Back Manchin” — the Inflation Reduction Act.
Kushner alleges ex-White House chief of staff ‘shoved’ wife Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner alleges in a new memoir that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump out of the way that the former Commander of US Southern Command had both a bullying demeanour and a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” persona.
Mr Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has rejected the allegation.
Gustaf Kilander has more on the allegation.
Senate passes computer chips bill to challenge Chinese dominance
The Senate passed legislation to support research and development in the computer chips and semiconductor industry, with nearly every Democrat voting for the legislation and a large number of Republicans joining them. The bill’s passage tees up a vote in the House of Representatives.
The legislation is meant to support the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the United States as a means for the US to compete with China and create jobs.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Trump wanted to stay in power ‘at all costs’ says Jan 6 committee member
Donald Trump wanted to stay in power “at all costs” because he was making “millions” off of being president, a January 6 committee member has said.
Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin appeared on Washington Journal on C-SPAN on Wednesday, saying that “to my mind, Donald Trump was really engaged in a lot of for-profit money-making activities in his administration, which would also explain his determination to stay in office at all costs”.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what else Mr Raskin had to say about the former president.
Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Department of Justice probe, report says
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.
Ms Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to the House committee that is also investigating the violent events of January 6 last month. Investigators from the Justice Department reached out to Ms Hutchinson after her testimony to the House committee, reports ABC News.
The outlet also reported that the “extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear.”
Graeme Massie reports.
ICYMI: Biden compares his ‘quick recovery’ from Covid to Trump’s ‘severe’ illness
President Joe Biden has ended his five days of isolation after a positive Covid-19 test last week with a triumphant return to the Oval Office. He delivered remarks comparing his “quick recovery” to the “severe” illness faced by his predecessor just under two years ago.
Roughly 90 minutes after it was announced that he had twice tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Mr Biden emerged from the White House residence and strode triumphantly along the West Colonnade to the sound of “Hail to the Chef” before taking his place on a podium in the White House Rose Garden.
“Thankfully ... my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great,” he said, addressing an audience composed mainly of staffers from his administration.
Read more:
