Trump tells Ohio rally he’s ‘ashamed’ of conservative Supreme Court he appointed for denying election lawsuits

He slammed the high court for rejecting his 2020 election lawsuits

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 27 June 2021 02:40
comments
<p>Donald Trump trashed the Supreme Court and vowed to “never stop fighting” the 2020 election at a comeback rally in Ohio on 26 June, 2021.</p>

(Getty Images)

Despite appointing three new justices and tipping the Supreme Court to a decisive 6-3 conservative majority, Donald Trump told a crowd in Ohio he’s “ashamed” of the high court he helped create.

During his comeback rally in Ohio on Saturday, he said he was “ashamed” of the Supreme Court for not hearing his many, spurious challenges to the 2020 election results.

“Many of our judges are gutless, and our Supreme Court, I am ashamed,” he said, adding, “This was the scam of the century, and this was the crime of the century.”

Much like courts around the country, the high court rejected efforts from Mr Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

