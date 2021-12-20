Trump sues New York attorney general in effort to block investigation of his real estate empire

Former president is facing legal threats on multiple fronts as he mulls another campaign

Monday 20 December 2021 15:23
Comments
<p>Donald Trump</p>

Donald Trump

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has reportedly launched a lawsuit against New York state Attorney General Letitia James in an attempt to halt a slow-burning probe into his real estate dealings.

The former president filed his suit on Monday in federal court, according to the New York Times. In it he claims that Ms James’s investigation “is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent”.

The civil investigation is focused on allegations that Mr Trump and his associates may have deliberately over- and under-valued his real estate assets to reduce his tax burden and obtain favourable loan terms from lenders. Ms James, who has declined to run for governor in order to focus on her current job, said earlier this month that she is seeking Mr Trump’s personal testimony. A subpoena has been issued for his co-operation.

The probe into Mr Trump’s real estate empire is one of several slow-moving legal investigations that threaten to complicate the sometime president’s path in a future campaign for the White House, which he is widely thought to be considering.

Among the other cases is a defamation suit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims Mr Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s. On the financial front, the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were indicted this summer for operating what prosecutors claim was “a scheme to defraud federal New York State, and New York City tax authorities” over the course of at least 15 years.

Recommended

Mr Trump has also spent years fighting a Congressional subpoena for his tax returns, a battle that he looks set to lose. A federal judge last week ruled that he was “wrong on the law” in his arguments that the case counted as undue political persecution.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in