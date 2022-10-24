Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Ex-president faces increasing legal pressure on multiple fronts
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.
The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has railed against his favourite target Mitch McConnell, calling the Senate minority leader “old crow” and accusing him of being a “puppet” for China.
Clarence Thomas intervenes to stop Lindsey Graham from testifying in Georgia election probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilaterally acted to block South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham from being compelled to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.
Justice Thomas, whose wife Ginni Thomas recently appeared before the House January 6 select committee to testify as to her involvement in efforts to keep Mr Trump in office against the wishes of US voters, issued a one-page order staying a Georgia district court order permitting enforcement of a Fulton County judge’s subpoena compelling Mr Graham to testify about phone calls he made to Georgia officials in the weeks following Mr Trump’s loss.
Clarence Thomas blocks Lindsey Graham from testifying in Georgia election probe
Legal experts have called for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 election, citing his wife’s participation in efforts to reverse Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden
Jan 6 rioter pleads “pressure from dad” at sentencing
One of the most recognisable images from the January 6 attack was the sight of the Confederate flag being carried through the US Capitol – and now the son of the man carrying it is facing his sentencing. His claim for mitigation? That his father pressured him into joining the crowd.
What is “Trump Quicksand”?
Donald Trump, a man not necessarily known for his clarity of thought or choice of words, took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to post a bizarre question to his followers.
“Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?” the former president began.
“Many have tried, leaving permanently damaged, or never to be heard from again!”
It is unclear what he’s talking about and to whom he is referring.
Oliver O’Connell takes a look.
Trump asks 'Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?' in bizarre Truth Social post
Apparently, many have tried
Feature: The extreme Trumpist and his dodgy PhD
Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano is one of the most extreme candidates on the ballot anywhere in the US this election cycle, what with his open embrace of theocracy, his attendance at the January 6 rally and his repeated invokation of debunked election conspiracy theories. His views and behaviour have made him nationally notorious and made it much harder for the GOP to reach the governor’s mansion – but his odd problems go deeper.
Mr Mastriano previously pursued and obtained a PhD in history, but his since-published work has been torn apart for getting basic facts wrong.
Here’s a deep dive from Johanna Chisholm.
How did Doug Mastriano publish a thesis that critics claim is problematic?
Critics argue Doug Mastriano received a PhD from the University of New Brunswick under questionable circumstances. The school recently opened an independent review, years after academics began flagging his doctorate-earning thesis, Johanna Chisholm investigates
Trump laying plans to challenge midterm results – report
Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president has reportedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meetings.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump is already preparing to challenge midterm election results: report
Ex-president and GOP allies have reportedly held meetings to discuss scorched-earth tactics to do what they failed to do in 2020
Oath Keepers trial delayed by Covid
The leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, is currently on trial with various of his comrades for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 insurrection. But there’s a spanner in the works: Mr Rhodes has Covid.
The trial has already been sensational, with the jury shown numerous unedfifying messages exchanged between the group’s members around the time of the Capitol riot – some of them highly explicit.
Alex Woodward reports.
Oath Keepers trial reveals dozens of Jan 6 messages as members stormed Capitol
Frustrated by Trump’s response, Stewart Rhodes was prepared to ‘rise up in insurrection’ without him as the militia group planned to breach the Capitol, according to prosecutors
Cruz booed at Yankees game
Yankees fans delivered a less than warm welcome to Ted Cruz after the visiting senator from Texas stood up to wave to a sea of not-so-thrilled onlookers.
In pictures posted on his own Twitter, he expressed his enthusiasm for attending the game, writing: “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium.”
In separate tweets shared online in the hours after the Yankees lost to the Astros, attendees posted about a since-viral moment at the game during which the Republican lawmaker stood up to wave to fans but was instead met by a group of people flipping him the bird.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Ted Cruz is seen getting booed and flipped off at Yankee Stadium
The Texas senator was attending a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx against the Houston Astros over the weekend
Liz Cheney warns against voting for election deniers
Republican US Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election pose a grave threat to democracy.
In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on 23 October, the Wyoming congresswoman – who lost a GOP primary to a candidate who falsely claimed the election was “rigged” – said she refuses to support or vote for candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers,” she said.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Liz Cheney warns against 'grave threat' of election deniers on midterm ballots
A majority of GOP candidates in fall elections have rejected or questioned 2020 results
Trump responds to Dominion CEO’s warnings by attacking CBS
Yesterday’s edition of 60 Minutes featured an interview with the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, the election machine company that has been relentlessly targeted by Donald Trump and his allies with false claims about the “rigging” of the 2020 election.
In the course of the discussion, John Poulos described how the violent threats against his employees that began with Mr Trump’s election loss continue to this day.
Dominion is suing associates of Mr Trump’s for vast sums of money over what it says are highly defamatory claims about its machines. High up the list is Rudy Giuliani, as well as numerous of Fox News’s most visible commentators, several of whom have already been deposed as the company builds its case.
Donald Trump, however, has no interest in backing away from his false claims. Instead, he is more interested in attacking the media who call attention to their consequences:
Cruz called out for January 6 book
Ted Cruz has produced a book looking at the “evidence of election fraud and voter fraud in November 2020 which the Democrats and the corporate media insist doesn’t exist” – and “walking the reader” through the events of the attack on the US Capitol, before and after which Mr Cruz objected to the certification of certain swing states’ electoral votes in line with the plans of the Trump administration.
Mr Cruz has begun promoting the book on right-wing outlets including Fox News, but outside the pro-Trump echo chamber has met with the sort of response one might expect.
Among those calling him out in response: Joe Walsh, a former congressman and Tea Partier who has long been one of Donald Trump’s most furious right-wing critics:
