Though most Americans oppose Donald Trump’s plan to pardon January 6 rioters charged with a crime, more than 4 in 10 said they support the decision, according to a new poll.

President-elect Trump has promised to issue pardons for those charged or convicted of a crime related to their actions on January 6, 2021, on his first day in office — a move that would validate his narrative of the day.

Despite the images, videos and convictions that show the tragic results of the attack on the Capitol, 43 percent of Americans said they support Trump’s decision to pardon rioters, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, pictured on January 6, 2021, held a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in which he spread false claims of election fraud ( REUTERS )

Four people died on January 6 after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying 2020 election results. A fifth person, a Capitol police officer, died the following day.

The mob was inspired to stop the certification in part due to lies about mass voter fraud after Trump lost the election. He claims Democrats “stole” the election from him.

The president-elect did not direct his supporters to storm the Capitol, but evidence through congressional testimony indicates he also did not stop his supporters from doing so.

At least 1,500 rioters have been charged with a crime.

open image in gallery Scenes from the Capitol on January 6, 2021 showed a violent mob of supporters storming the Capitol and entering while Congres was trying to certify election results ( REUTERS )

But 43 percent of the public say they support the president-elect’s move to pardon the rioters – though it is not without controversy.

The issue of pardoning rioters is where Republicans deviate from Trump the most, according to survey results. Among the 50 percent who said they oppose the decision, 18 percent are Republicans, 46 percent are independents and 87 percent are Democrats.

On other issues such as the economy, immigration or government reform, Republicans are largely aligned with Trump.

Over the last four years, Trump has attempted to re-write history by calling January 6 a day of “peace” and “love” and claiming those who are charged were targeted for political reasons.

He has suggested those who investigated the day, including Special Counsel Jack Smith and members of the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6, should be jailed.

The survey of 1,000 people was conducted December 5 – 8, 2024.